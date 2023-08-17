Utah kittens Romulus and Remus seek a loving new home together

Brothers and best friends Romulus and Remus are hoping to stay together in a new forever home in the Salt Lake City area — and the kittens' adoption fees will be waived until the end of the month.

While the two young cats are just under four months old, they look quite different.

Romulus is mostly white with some black spots, while Remus is black, with a tiny white patch.

Also, Remus only has three legs — but the Best Friends Animal Society in Salt Lake City said, "He's just as speedy as most kittens!"

"Remus' injury cause is unknown, but his surgery was paid for by Best Friends Animal Society and his foster family helped him recover," the shelter told Fox News Digital.

The group described the kitten as having "three legs plus extra snuggles and charm."

"He’s gentle and keep his claws in nearly all the time," said the shelter.

"He loves long lap naps and is pretty chill most of the time, but he also loves to wrestle with his brother Romulus."

Romulus is described by the shelter as a "brave boy" who does well with both dogs and cats.

"His favorite things are his brother Remus, snuggling with humans and playing," said the Best Friends Animal Society.

Romulus "has lots of energy, so he definitely needs a friend to play with," the shelter also said.

And in the wake of his brother's injury, Romulus has shown a tender side.

"Something special about him: He’s learned to look after his brother after he was injured," said the shelter.

He is "gentle with playing" and has "very good litterbox manners."

"He's very social," the shelter also said.

The two playful kittens were transferred to Best Friends Animal Society from another Utah shelter in late July.

As part of Best Friends Animal Society's "Clear the Shelters" event, adoption fees for Romulus and Remus will be waived through August 31.

Anyone looking to learn more about these best buddy brothers should email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org and mention both cats by name.

