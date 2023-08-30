Expand / Collapse search
Utah kitty 'Candy Corn' needs a home and wants 'to meet' a new family

Candy Corn is a 'sweet gentleman' with some special needs

By Christine Rousselle Fox News
Published
Candy Corn, a seven-year-old shorthair male tabby living in Salt Lake City, is hoping that the perfect forever home is out there that can handle his special medical needs

This "sweet gentleman" has been a resident at the Best Friends Animal Society's shelter since January 2022, the organization told Fox News Digital.

He has seizures, and takes medication three times a day. Yet "he doesn't mind taking his meds if he gets a yummy treat afterward," said the shelter. 

Candy Corn "loves hanging out with his foster parents and foster siblings, specifically other cats," the group added.

"As long as he gets some time to adjust, he does very well with new feline friends," said the Best Friends Animal Society. 

Candy Corn, a tabby, looking grumpy with a candy corn costume split with a picture of him looking grumpy but handsome

Candy Corn is a seven-year-old tabby looking for a forever home in the Salt Lake City, Utah, area. "He would love the opportunity to meet a family that would appreciate his unique needs and loving attitude," said the shelter.  (Best Friends Animal Society)

While the idea of a cat in need of three-times-a day medication "might seem intimidating," the costs of the medication are about $100 for a three-month supply, said the shelter. 

Candy Corn is "patient with new people learning how to give him his medications," the group added. 

"He would love the opportunity to meet a family that would appreciate his unique needs and loving attitude," said the shelter. 

"As long as he gets some time to adjust, he does very well with new feline friends."

Anyone who is interested in bringing some "Candy Corn" into their home ahead of Halloween should email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org. Be sure to mention "Candy Corn" by name.

Candy Corn looking peaceful and cuddling with a handsome tuxedo cat

Candy Corn (top) gets along great with other cats, said the Best Friends Animal Society. He's shown cuddling with a friend.  (Best Friends Animal Society)

The Best Friends Animal Society, originally founded in 1984 in Utah, has since expanded to shelters around the country. 

"In addition to being the leading voice behind no-kill, Best Friends is recognized as a leader in all aspects of animal care and rescue, with practices and innovations that are leading the way in animal care nationwide," says the organization's website. 

Cats in particular are at risk of being euthanized at "kill shelters," due to overpopulation.

"While dogs and cats entered shelters at about an equal rate, cats made up 55% of the killing, and dogs were 45%," according to the Best Friends Animal Society. 

Candy Corn looking longingly at the camera

Candy Corn is seven and has lived in the shelter for over a year-and-a-half.  (Best Friends Animal Society)

"Cats remain the most vulnerable in shelters, especially during ‘kitten season,’ the summer months when cats reproduce and kittens flood shelters."

Earlier this year, the Best Friends Animal Society found that 57% of shelters in the United States are "no-kill," which was a substantial increase from 24% in 2016.

A shelter is considered "no-kill" if it has a save rate of over 90%. About 10% of pets who enter shelters may need human euthanasia due to behavorial or medical problems, according to Best Friends.

Best Friends has a goal of making the United States "no-kill" by 2025. 

