Anaheim calls on Newsom to reopen Disneyland after $100 million budget shortfall

Anaheim, the home of Disneyland, is begging California Gov. Gavin Newsom to reopen the major theme park after a $100 million budget shortfall due to the coronavirus health crisis, according to reports.

“What we need is guidance and an economic recovery roadmap so we know that we won’t go from coronavirus to a second great recession,” city spokesperson Mike Lyster said, noting the need for COVID-19 health and safety guidelines at Anaheim theme parks.

Anaheim receives its general fund budget from revenue tied to businesses around Disneyland and the Anaheim Convention Center.

Disney has been wait-and-see since the pandemic shut down the economy this spring.

“Once we have a clearer understanding of when theme parks can reopen from the State of California, we will be able to work with the state and Orange County Health Care Agency towards a reopening date,” according to Disney officials.

Newsom’s administration let many businesses reopen in spring but shut them again in July as virus cases surged, and is allowing reopenings to take place in phases as counties see virus cases diminish.

Statewide, California’s coronavirus infection rate has dropped steadily for weeks. As of last Tuesday, however, 33 of the state’s 58 counties still had widespread infection levels, which require schools to only offer distance learning and most businesses to limit indoor operations.