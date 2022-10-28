'American Dream Home' gone country: 'Napkin goals' achieved by one couple in Georgia

As we launch Season 3 of "American Dream Home," we once again take our viewers to Blue Ridge, Georgia.

This is the third time we've traveled to this beautiful idyllic town in the Blue Ridge Mountains to film the show.

Ken and Paige literally wrote out their life goals on a napkin. We showed it during the episode!

Paige was brave to open up about her breast cancer diagnosis several years ago. The fact that they caught it early, at stage 1, is both a miracle and also a lesson for other women.

As for Ken — a man from humble beginnings (a youth spent in the cornfields) — his devotion to Paige and the lessons he shared with us were incredibly moving: kindness, compassion and loyalty.

I caught up with them this week — here's a brief Q&A with them.

Question: How is life in Blue Ridge?

Answer: We've been enjoying Blue Ridge so much that we got behind on our emails!

We've been having so much fun. Had some family in town recently, visited apple orchards, wine vineyards — Ken even went fly-fishing for the first time in his life. He loved it!

I never realized how much I missed the fall until we experienced fall in Blue Ridge — just spectacular. It's everything we expected and more.

We love our house and have met some great neighbors.

We love the privacy of our mountaintop retreat, yet also enjoy going into town for dinners and events.

We are excited to explore surrounding areas in Tennessee and North Carolina soon as well.

Q: Did you enjoy filming "American Dream Home"?

A: We loved the episode and had a great time in the filming process.

The crew was so accommodating and friendly. We became fast friends in those few days of filming.

Wineries, craft breweries, galleries and more

What's not to love about Blue Ridge?

The tourism board boasts of "luxury mountain cabins, stunning views, hiking trails, waterfalls, wineries and craft breweries, galleries, shops and friendly people."

It goes on, "If you live anywhere in the southeast, you're within driving distance of Blue Ridge, only 90 miles north of Atlanta via I-575 on the Georgia-Tennessee-North Carolina line."

The board goes on to write: "With 106,000 acres of Chattahoochee National Forest, 300 miles of hiking trails and 100 miles of trout streams, Blue Ridge is the perfect place for a romantic getaway, family vacation, mountain vacation home, retirement or new location for your business."

Blue Ridge was recognized by Southern Living Magazine as one of the 2022 South’s Best Mountain Towns.

With the average sales price at $600,000 or $293/per square foot and a 54.4% jump in sales since last year, it's no wonder Ken and Paige bought their dream home there!

"It’s still a seller's market, especially if [a home] is priced correctly."

I also caught up with Teesha Morgan, their real estate agent.

Since we filmed the segment, she told me, "We have seen a bit of slowdown in the market (mostly in the second home/rental revenue properties). But it’s still a seller's market, especially if [a home] is priced correctly."

She added, "So, yes, I still tell buyers to move quickly if they want [a property]. We are seeing things last more around 30-45 days now, instead of the 10-15 days prior."

