American Culture Quiz: Test yourself on presidents, country queens and the Big Kahuna

The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of our unique national traits, trends, history and people, including current news and the sights and sounds of the United States. This week's quiz is headlined by the perils of being president and Hawaii's legendary master of the waves.

We also look at soaring songs of hope, favorite condiments and America's famous "Field of Dreams." Can you get all 8 questions right in this quiz? Give it a try!

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Three of these Olympic sports were invented in the U.S. —&nbsp;but one was not. Which one wasn't?</h3><ul><li>Volleyball</li><li>Basketball</li><li>Table tennis</li><li>Skateboarding</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Florida boasts more registered recreational boats than any other state, according to Statista. Which U.S. state is No. 2 in number of leisure boats?</h3><ul><li>Texas</li><li>California</li><li>Michigan</li><li>New York</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>All four of these presidents died in office, but which one was killed by an assassin?</h3><ul><li>William McKinley</li><li>Warren G. Harding</li><li>William Henry Harrison</li><li>Zachary Taylor</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Coal-mining community Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, is best known as the home of which grand dame of American music?</h3><ul><li>Patsy Cline</li><li>Loretta Lynn</li><li>Reba McEntire</li><li>Dolly Parton</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Duke Kahanamoku, Hawaii's legendary "Big Kahuna" — who popularized surfing around the world — also won three gold medals while representing the U.S. in which Olympic sport?</h3><ul><li>Diving</li><li>Rowing</li><li>Sailing</li><li>Swimming</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The American Film Institute named which of these cheery odes to better days ahead the No. 1 song in movie history?</h3><ul><li>"Singin' in the Rain" by Gene Kelly ("Singin' in the Rain")</li><li>"Over the Rainbow" by Judy Garland ("The Wizard of Oz")</li><li>"When You Wish Upon a Star" by Cliff Edwards ("Pinocchio")</li><li>"The Sound of Music" by Julie Andrews ("The Sound of Music")</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The original benefactor of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. —&nbsp;James Smithson —&nbsp;never stepped foot in the U.S. True or false?</h3><ul><li>True</li><li>False</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these is considered America's favorite topping for hot dogs, according to a recent survey?</h3><ul><li>Ketchup</li><li>Mustard</li><li>Sauerkraut</li><li>Mayonnaise</li></ul></section>

