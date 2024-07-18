American Culture Quiz: Test yourself on presidents, country queens and the Big Kahuna

APP USERS: CLICK HERE TO GET THE QUIZ!
The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of our unique national traits, trends, history and people, including current news and the sights and sounds of the United States. This week's quiz is headlined by the perils of being president and Hawaii's legendary master of the waves.
We also look at soaring songs of hope, favorite condiments and America's famous "Field of Dreams." Can you get all 8 questions right in this quiz? Give it a try!
To try your hand at more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click here.
Also, to take our latest News Quiz — published every Friday — click here.
For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle
(Photo credits: Getty Images, AP Images, iStock, Fox News Digital)