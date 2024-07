Fox News Digital's News Quiz: July 19, 2024

A country singer explains what went wrong with her widely panned national anthem performance, and tech mogul Elon Musk is jetting on out of California for good.

Former President Trump picked JD Vance, the Ohio senator and "Hillbilly Elegy" author, as his 2024 running mate. If elected, how old would Vance be when he takes office? 38

40

42

44 Which House Democrat from California called on President Biden to bow out of the 2024 race this month? Rep. Mike Levin

Rep. Scott Peters

Rep. Adam Schiff

All of the above A jury convicted New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez on all charges in his corruption trial. The evidence found in his home included 13 of what? Gold bars

Fur coats

Safety deposit boxes

Fraudulent checks Elon Musk, in protest of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s gender identity policies, said he’s moving SpaceX and X headquarters from California to which state? Tennessee

Nevada

Texas

Florida What was the stunning ending to Alec Baldwin’s "Rust" manslaughter trial? Jury found him guilty

Jury found him not guilty

Hung jury

Judge dismissed the case What did Kai Trump, the former president’s eldest grandchild, say he'd give his grandkids when their parents weren’t looking? French fries

Candy and soda

Potato chips

$20 bills PRIZED POOCH: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s English bulldog stole the show at the RNC. What’s the dog’s name? Babydog

Bo

Mountain

Lulabelle After her pitchy "Star-Spangled Banner" at the MLB Home Run Derby, country singer Ingrid Andress posted to social media, "I’m not gonna bulls--- y’all…" "I was perfect"

"I was nervous"

"I had a cold"

"I was drunk"

