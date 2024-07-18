Fox News Digital's News Quiz: July 19, 2024

A country singer explains what went wrong with her widely panned national anthem performance, and tech mogul Elon Musk is jetting on out of California for good.
Test your news knowledge!
Try to get a perfect score on this week's biggest stories with Fox News Digital's News Quiz.
Take our quiz below. App users: Click here.
Authorities demonstrate the dangers of hot cars, and a U.N. agency's concerning ties were revealed in last week's News Quiz.
Can you name the powerhouse president who sacrificed two sons for freedom? Check it out in this week's American Culture Quiz.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP
If you're still looking to play, you can check out all of our quizzes by clicking here.
Check back next week for our latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!