Fox News Digital's News Quiz: July 19, 2024

A country singer explains what went wrong with her widely panned national anthem performance, and tech mogul Elon Musk is jetting on out of California for good.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Former President Trump picked JD Vance, the Ohio senator and "Hillbilly Elegy" author, as his 2024 running mate. If elected, how old would Vance be when he takes office?</h3><ul><li>38</li><li>40</li><li>42</li><li>44</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which House Democrat from California called on President Biden to bow out of the 2024 race this month?</h3><ul><li>Rep. Mike Levin</li><li>Rep. Scott Peters</li><li>Rep. Adam Schiff</li><li>All of the above</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>A jury convicted New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez on all charges in his corruption trial. The evidence found in his home included 13 of what?</h3><ul><li>Gold bars</li><li>Fur coats</li><li>Safety deposit boxes</li><li>Fraudulent checks</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Elon Musk, in protest of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s gender identity policies, said he’s moving SpaceX and X headquarters from California to which state?</h3><ul><li>Tennessee</li><li>Nevada</li><li>Texas</li><li>Florida</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What was the stunning ending to Alec Baldwin’s "Rust" manslaughter trial?</h3><ul><li>Jury found him guilty</li><li>Jury found him not guilty</li><li>Hung jury</li><li>Judge dismissed the case</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What did Kai Trump, the former president’s eldest grandchild, say he'd give his grandkids when their parents weren’t looking?</h3><ul><li>French fries</li><li>Candy and soda</li><li>Potato chips</li><li>$20 bills</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>PRIZED POOCH: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s English bulldog stole the show at the RNC. What’s the dog’s name?</h3><ul><li>Babydog</li><li>Bo</li><li>Mountain</li><li>Lulabelle</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>After her pitchy "Star-Spangled Banner" at the MLB Home Run Derby, country singer Ingrid Andress posted to social media, "I’m not gonna bulls--- y’all…"</h3><ul><li>"I was perfect"</li><li>"I was nervous"</li><li>"I had a cold"</li><li>"I was drunk"</li></ul></section>

Authorities demonstrate the dangers of hot cars, and a U.N. agency's concerning ties were revealed in last week's News Quiz.

Can you name the powerhouse president who sacrificed two sons for freedom? Check it out in this week's American Culture Quiz.

