The 50 states of our nation sprawl across how many time zones? 5

6

7

8 How old was founding father Thomas Jefferson when he led the committee that wrote the Declaration of Independence? 23 years old

33 years old

43 years old

53 years old Among this list of big-time celebrities, who is the only man taller than 5 feet 6 inches, according to IMDB? Tom Cruise

Willie Nelson

Kendrick Lamar

Richard Dreyfuss Which American diva is right behind the Beatles (at 20) in No. 1 Billboard hits of all time (with 19)? Rihanna

Diana Ross

Taylor Swift

Mariah Carey Which American state was formed when it split from a Confederate state during the Civil War? Delaware

New Mexico

West Virginia

South Dakota Which U.S. state — when blight destroyed 90% off wine vines in France in the 1860s — led the effort to save it, shipping 10 million grapevine roots to French winemakers? Georgia

Missouri

New York

California Roughly what percentage of U.S. households have at least one cat, per the American Medical Veterinary Association (AMVA)? 16%

26%

46%

56% Though several claim the title, Frank J. Wisner, owner of Colorado's Cripple Creek Brewery, is officially credited with creating which classic American treat in August 1893? Creamsicle

Banana split

Root beer float

Ice cream sundae

