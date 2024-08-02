American Culture Quiz: How well do you know state lines, felines and amazing US grapevines?

APP USERS: Click here to get the quiz!

The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of our unique national traits , trends, history and people, including current news and the sights and sounds of the United States.

This week's quiz includes the unique history behind wartime state lines. It also features American grapevines that saved an industry, plus leading men with low profiles and top hit-making divas.

Can you get all 8 questions right?

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The 50 states of our nation sprawl across how many time zones?</h3><ul><li>5</li><li>6</li><li>7</li><li>8</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How old was founding father Thomas Jefferson when he led the committee that wrote the Declaration of Independence?</h3><ul><li>23 years old</li><li>33 years old</li><li>43 years old</li><li>53 years old</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Among this list of big-time celebrities, who is the only man taller than 5 feet 6 inches, according to IMDB?</h3><ul><li>Tom Cruise</li><li>Willie Nelson</li><li>Kendrick Lamar</li><li>Richard Dreyfuss</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which American diva is right behind the Beatles (at 20) in No. 1 Billboard hits of all time (with 19)?</h3><ul><li>Rihanna</li><li>Diana Ross</li><li>Taylor Swift</li><li>Mariah Carey</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which American state was formed when it split from a Confederate state during the Civil War?</h3><ul><li>Delaware</li><li>New Mexico</li><li>West Virginia</li><li>South Dakota</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which U.S. state —&nbsp;when blight destroyed 90% off wine vines in France in the 1860s —&nbsp;led the effort to save it, shipping 10 million grapevine roots to French winemakers?</h3><ul><li>Georgia</li><li>Missouri</li><li>New York</li><li>California</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Roughly what percentage of U.S. households have at least one cat, per the American Medical Veterinary Association (AMVA)?</h3><ul><li>16%</li><li>26%</li><li>46%</li><li>56%</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Though several claim the title, Frank J. Wisner, owner of Colorado's Cripple Creek Brewery, is officially credited with creating which classic American treat in August 1893?</h3><ul><li>Creamsicle</li><li>Banana split</li><li>Root beer float</li><li>Ice cream sundae</li></ul></section>

To try your hand at more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click here.

Also, to take our latest News Quiz — published every Friday — click here.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

(Photo credits: Getty Images, AP, iStock, Fox News Digital)