Fox News Digital's News Quiz: August 2, 2024

A "big F.U." to Christians during the Olympics opening ceremony, a massive recall of millions of pounds of deli meat, and a war of words among Latin leaders are just a few of the big stories making headlines this week.

Put your knowledge to the test! Try to get a perfect score on this week's biggest stories with Fox News Digital's News Quiz.

Take our quiz below. App users: Click here.

President Biden, who previously resisted changes to the Supreme Court, joined Vice President Kamala Harris in calling for what? Term limits for justices

Supreme Court code of conduct

Limits on presidential immunity

All of the above Who was NOT on Harris’ rumored shortlist of potential running mates this week? Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Which celebrity told Fox News Digital the Olympics opening ceremony’s Last Supper mockery was a "big F. U." to Christians? Candace Cameron Bure

Patricia Heaton

Jillian Michaels

Mark Wahlberg Which food company recalled another 7 million pounds of deli meat over a listeria risk? Dietz & Watson

Boar’s Head

Castle Wood Reserve

Hormel Foods What Latin American leader got into a war of words with Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro over the country's disputed election results? Argentina's Javier Milei

Colombia's Gustavo Petro

Nicaragua's Daniel Ortega

Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Comic and influencer Zach Sage Fox said he recently took a trip and barely made it out alive. Where did he go? Beijing, China

Caracas, Venezuela

Tehran, Iran

The West Bank Simone Biles hit back at a former Olympic teammate who claimed the 2024 U.S. gymnasts "just don’t have the work ethic." Who was it? Gabby Douglas

Suni Lee

McKayla Maroney

MyKayla Skinner Actor Jeff Bridges lent his support to the Harris campaign as part of a group with what eyebrow-raising name? Hollywood Stars for Harris

One-Percenters for Harris

White Dudes for Harris

Old Guys for Harris

