Fox News Digital's News Quiz: August 2, 2024

A "big F.U." to Christians during the Olympics opening ceremony, a massive recall of millions of pounds of deli meat, and a war of words among Latin leaders are just a few of the big stories making headlines this week.

Put your knowledge to the test! Try to get a perfect score on this week's biggest stories with Fox News Digital's News Quiz.

Take our quiz below. App users: Click here.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>President Biden, who previously resisted changes to the Supreme Court, joined Vice President Kamala Harris in calling for what?</h3><ul><li>Term limits for justices</li><li>Supreme Court code of conduct</li><li>Limits on presidential immunity</li><li>All of the above</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who was NOT on Harris’ rumored shortlist of potential running mates this week?</h3><ul><li>Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly</li><li>California Gov. Gavin Newsom</li><li>Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro</li><li>Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which celebrity told Fox News Digital the Olympics opening ceremony’s Last Supper mockery was a "big F. U." to Christians?</h3><ul><li>Candace Cameron Bure</li><li>Patricia Heaton</li><li>Jillian Michaels</li><li>Mark Wahlberg</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which food company recalled another 7 million pounds of deli meat over a listeria risk?</h3><ul><li>Dietz & Watson</li><li>Boar’s Head</li><li>Castle Wood Reserve</li><li>Hormel Foods</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What Latin American leader got into a war of words with Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro over the country's disputed election results?</h3><ul><li>Argentina's Javier Milei</li><li>Colombia's Gustavo Petro</li><li>Nicaragua's Daniel Ortega</li><li>Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Comic and influencer Zach Sage Fox said he recently took a trip and barely made it out alive. Where did he go?</h3><ul><li>Beijing, China</li><li>Caracas, Venezuela</li><li>Tehran, Iran</li><li>The West Bank</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Simone Biles hit back at a former Olympic teammate who claimed the 2024 U.S. gymnasts "just don’t have the work ethic." Who was it?</h3><ul><li>Gabby Douglas</li><li>Suni Lee</li><li>McKayla Maroney</li><li>MyKayla Skinner</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Actor Jeff Bridges lent his support to the Harris campaign as part of a group with what eyebrow-raising name?</h3><ul><li>Hollywood Stars for Harris</li><li>One-Percenters for Harris</li><li>White Dudes for Harris</li><li>Old Guys for Harris </li></ul></section>

