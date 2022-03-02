Ukrainian national anthem unites the world amid Russia-Ukraine war

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The world is showing its support for Ukraine with the country’s national anthem as the Russia-Ukraine war reaches its first week.

Countless videos of people singing or playing the anthem’s tune with live instruments have been shared on social media as citizens of the world display defiance toward Russian aggression.

Peaceful protestors have sung the anthem at rallies and demonstrations in cities across the globe as have Ukrainians who’ve taken to the streets to fight or have found shelter while Russian Armed Forces continue their attacks.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

The anthem has also been played at sporting events, concerts and other gatherings around the world, including a hockey game between the Glasgow Clan and Fife Flyers in Scotland, a Dmitri Shostakovich concert at Bozar Brussels – Centre for Fine Arts in Belgium and Ukrainian opera singer Yuriy Yurchuk in London.

Ukraine’s national anthem — "Shche ne Vmerla Ukrainyina," which reportedly translates to "Ukraine is Not Dead Yet," according to National Anthems Info — is based on a poem written by ethnographer Pavlo Chubynskyi in 1862.

UKRAINE ASKS TWITTER USERS TO SPAM RUSSIA WITH THOUGHTS ON THE WAR: 'TELL THEM WHAT YOU THINK'

The song’s lyrics were taken directly from Chubynskyi’s poem, and it was later composed into an anthem by Mykhailo Verbytskyi, a Catholic priest, according to the national anthem resource.

National Anthems Info reports that "Ukraine is Not Dead Yet" was performed for the first time in 1864 at the Ukraine Theatre in Lviv. The song was a popular tune among high society, but it was discouraged when the Soviet Union took over Ukraine in 1920 following the Russian Empire’s fall.

UKRAINIAN YOUTH GROUPS AND SCHOOLS HOLD PRAYER VIGILS, PEACE RALLIES IN RESPONSE TO WAR

The song regained popularity during World War II and became an unofficial anthem in Western Ukraine. It eventually became Ukraine’s national anthem a little over four decades later when the country achieved its independence.

Ukraine became an independent nation on Aug. 24, 1991. The anthem was formally adopted in January 1992 by legislative officials in Ukraine’s parliament.

UKRAINIAN BISHOP SAYS UKRAINE IS KEEPING FAITH IN RELIGION AND FREEDOM

National Anthems Info reports that slight modifications to the anthem’s lyrics were made in 2003.

Translated lyrics for "Ukraine Is Not Dead Yet" published by Lyrics on Demand — an online song lyric database — describe Ukrainian resilience in face of adversity, which is expressed in seven rhythmic lines.

"Ukraine is not yet dead, nor its glory and freedom,

Luck will still smile on us brother-Ukrainians.

Our enemies will die, as the dew does in the sunshine,

And we, too, brothers, we'll live happily in our land.

We'll not spare either our souls or bodies to get freedom

And we'll prove that we brothers are of Kozak kin

(repeat previous two lines)"

— Ukraine national anthem: ‘Ukraine is Not Dead Yet’ English translation by Lyrics on Demand

UKRAINE REFUGEES TO RECEIVE HELP FROM FRANKLIN GRAHAM'S HUMANITARIAN AID NONPROFIT

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

The invasion was launched after weeks of tension mounted between the two countries following Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine’s borders.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As the battle between Ukraine and Russia continues, the Ukrainian national anthem has become a trending hashtag on Twitter and other social media platforms.