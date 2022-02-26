Ukraine's children: How to help vulnerable kids amid Russia's attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Harrowing images of innocent youth taking shelter in Ukraine have flooded social media — leaving citizens around the globe wondering how to help children and their families amid Russia’s invasion of the country.

Nonprofit groups are listing ways to assist Ukrainians in crisis, plus how those donations will be spent on efforts to support those in need.

Save the Children (STC)

This group aims to improve the lives of young people through better education, health care and economic opportunities. In response to the Ukraine crisis, it has now listed a new page.

The organization also provides emergency aid in natural disasters, war and other conflicts and has worked in Ukraine continuously since 2014.

"Our staff have been working with partners to respond where they can to meet the urgent needs of affected children and their families, and they will do so as long as it is safe and possible," a representative of STC told Fox News Digital this weekend.

There's no safe place in #Ukraine, and the situation is changing by the hour.



We're ready to provide assistance such as food, water & safe places for kids as people flee amid freezing temperatures and brutal conditions.



But we need your help. Donate now. https://t.co/87YU044jMJ — Save the Children US (@SavetheChildren) February 25, 2022

STC is prepared to provide life-saving assistance including food, water and cash transfers.

It also aims to provide "safe places for children as people flee the conflict amid freezing temperatures and brutal conditions, and to scale-up our operations to ensure children impacted by this crisis have the support they need," the rep said.

Ukraine’s health minister reported that 198 people and at least three children have been killed, as of Feb. 26, according to the Associate Press.

Irina Saghoyan, STC’s Eastern Europe director, shared the following notes in a release.

"We have already seen three young lives needlessly lost, and we fear for all of the children of Ukraine as the situation rapidly deteriorates. Children are bearing the brunt of this crisis, and are now paying for a war not of their making with their lives."

"The organization is ready to provide life-saving assistance such as food, water, cash transfers and safe places for children as people flee the conflict amid freezing temperatures and brutal conditions." — Save the Children (STC)

Saghoyan continued, "There is no safe place in Ukraine and the situation is changing by the hour. All of the 7.5 million children in Ukraine are in grave danger of physical harm, severe emotional distress and displacement."

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)

UNICEF says it has been working for eight years to widen programs across Ukraine.

UNICEF provides humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide. The agency is among the most widespread and recognizable social welfare organizations in the world.

"We recently raised our appeal from $15M to $66.4M to support the ramp up of our services for families and children," UNICEF shared with Fox News Digital.

Given Ukraine's declaration of a nationwide state of emergency, UNICEF is offering full humanitarian access to families and children whose lives and well-being are now under great threat.

Train station in #Lviv #Ukraine Thousands seeking to flee to Poland. Numbers rising as fighting escalates. No respite for #Children pic.twitter.com/FKODMVy2DO — James Elder (@1james_elder) February 26, 2022

"Heavy weapons fire along the line of contact has already damaged critical water infrastructure and education facilities in recent days," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine M. Russell said in a Feb. 24 statement.

"Unless the fighting subsides, tens of thousands of families could be displaced, dramatically escalating humanitarian needs."

Fighting is taking a heavy toll on the civilian population of 3.4 million people — including 510,000 children — living in the Donbas region of Ukraine, according to UNICEF.

In turn, UNICEF has been working to deliver lifesaving programs for affected children and families.

UNICEF’s key emergency interventions include the following:

—Prepositioning health, hygiene and emergency education supplies as close as possible to communities near the line of contact;

—Trucking safe water to conflict-affected areas;

—Supporting mobile child protection teams that can provide psychosocial care to children traumatized by chronic insecurity, responding to cases of violence and abuse against children and assisting children separated from family; and

—Working with municipalities to ensure there is immediate help for children and families in need.

