Family
Published

Ukraine's children: How to help vulnerable kids amid Russia's attack

Citizens around the globe are wondering how to help innocent kids who are caught in the middle of the Russia-Ukraine war

By Nicole Pelletiere | Fox News
Russian invasion of Ukraine could drive 4 million refugees: UNHCR Video

Russian invasion of Ukraine could drive 4 million refugees: UNHCR

Fox News correspondent Aishah Hasnie recounts her family's refugee story and sheds light on the Ukrainians fleeing Ukraine themselves.

Harrowing images of innocent youth taking shelter in Ukraine have flooded social media — leaving citizens around the globe wondering how to help children and their families amid Russia’s invasion of the country.

Nonprofit groups are listing ways to assist Ukrainians in crisis, plus how those donations will be spent on efforts to support those in need.

Save the Children (STC)

This group aims to improve the lives of young people through better education, health care and economic opportunities. In response to the Ukraine crisis, it has now listed a new page.

The organization also provides emergency aid in natural disasters, war and other conflicts and has worked in Ukraine continuously since 2014. 

On 25 February 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine, a girl looks at the crater left by an explosion in front of an apartment building which was heavily damaged during ongoing military operations.

On 25 February 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine, a girl looks at the crater left by an explosion in front of an apartment building which was heavily damaged during ongoing military operations. (UNICEF)

"Our staff have been working with partners to respond where they can to meet the urgent needs of affected children and their families, and they will do so as long as it is safe and possible," a representative of STC told Fox News Digital this weekend. 

STC is prepared to provide life-saving assistance including food, water and cash transfers. 

It also aims to provide "safe places for children as people flee the conflict amid freezing temperatures and brutal conditions, and to scale-up our operations to ensure children impacted by this crisis have the support they need," the rep said.

Ukraine’s health minister reported that 198 people and at least three children have been killed, as of Feb. 26, according to the Associate Press.

On Feb. 20, 2022, this young girl — age 4 — is photographed inside a house where she lives with her family after shelling by separatist forces in Novognativka, in eastern Ukraine.

On Feb. 20, 2022, this young girl — age 4 — is photographed inside a house where she lives with her family after shelling by separatist forces in Novognativka, in eastern Ukraine. (UNICEF)

Irina Saghoyan, STC’s Eastern Europe director, shared the following notes in a release.

"We have already seen three young lives needlessly lost, and we fear for all of the children of Ukraine as the situation rapidly deteriorates. Children are bearing the brunt of this crisis, and are now paying for a war not of their making with their lives."

"The organization is ready to provide life-saving assistance such as food, water, cash transfers and safe places for children as people flee the conflict amid freezing temperatures and brutal conditions."

— Save the Children (STC)

Saghoyan continued, "There is no safe place in Ukraine and the situation is changing by the hour. All of the 7.5 million children in Ukraine are in grave danger of physical harm, severe emotional distress and displacement."

On February 13, 2022, 9-year-old Masha studies mathematics at home in eastern Ukraine.

On February 13, 2022, 9-year-old Masha studies mathematics at home in eastern Ukraine. (UNICEF)

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)

UNICEF says it has been working for eight years to widen programs across Ukraine.

UNICEF provides humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide. The agency is among the most widespread and recognizable social welfare organizations in the world.

On Feb. 26, 2022, as they flee violence in Ukraine, hundreds of people — including families with small children — try to cross into Romania at the Porubne-Siret border. UNICEF Spokesperson James Elter is on the ground, reporting on the situation.

On Feb. 26, 2022, as they flee violence in Ukraine, hundreds of people — including families with small children — try to cross into Romania at the Porubne-Siret border. UNICEF Spokesperson James Elter is on the ground, reporting on the situation. (UNICEF)

"We recently raised our appeal from $15M to $66.4M to support the ramp up of our services for families and children," UNICEF shared with Fox News Digital.

Given Ukraine's declaration of a nationwide state of emergency, UNICEF is offering full humanitarian access to families and children whose lives and well-being are now under great threat.

"Heavy weapons fire along the line of contact has already damaged critical water infrastructure and education facilities in recent days," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine M. Russell said in a Feb. 24 statement. 

"Unless the fighting subsides, tens of thousands of families could be displaced, dramatically escalating humanitarian needs."

On February 26, 2022, a woman and her husband together with their five children exit Ukraine and cross into Romania through the Porubne-Siret border. "We couldn't wait for the bombs to start. So we escape[d] now. We have nowhere to go, but [we had] to leave," said the mother.

On February 26, 2022, a woman and her husband together with their five children exit Ukraine and cross into Romania through the Porubne-Siret border. "We couldn't wait for the bombs to start. So we escape[d] now. We have nowhere to go, but [we had] to leave," said the mother. (UNICEF)

Fighting is taking a heavy toll on the civilian population of 3.4 million people — including 510,000 children — living in the Donbas region of Ukraine, according to UNICEF. 

In turn, UNICEF has been working to deliver lifesaving programs for affected children and families.

On Feb. 10, 2022, 9-year-old Daryna (right) holds her teddy bear as she stands with her younger sister, Katia, 7, in the dining room of their home in eastern Ukraine.

On Feb. 10, 2022, 9-year-old Daryna (right) holds her teddy bear as she stands with her younger sister, Katia, 7, in the dining room of their home in eastern Ukraine. (UNICEF)

UNICEF’s key emergency interventions include the following:

—Prepositioning health, hygiene and emergency education supplies as close as possible to communities near the line of contact;

—Trucking safe water to conflict-affected areas;

—Supporting mobile child protection teams that can provide psychosocial care to children traumatized by chronic insecurity, responding to cases of violence and abuse against children and assisting children separated from family; and

—Working with municipalities to ensure there is immediate help for children and families in need.

On Feb. 25, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine, a woman works to clear debris in her apartment after the building was heavily damaged during military operations.

On Feb. 25, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine, a woman works to clear debris in her apartment after the building was heavily damaged during military operations. (UNICEF)

Nicole Pelletiere is senior lifestyle editor for Fox News Digital.