Ukrainian animal sanctuary evacuates animals to Polish zoo: report

According to a Polish zoo, a miracle has occurred.

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, people across the country have been evacuating their families as best as they can. For one animal sanctuary near the country's capital, its primary goal is to get its animals to safety.

The Zoo Poznan, in Poland, posted to Facebook that it is expecting a group of animals to arrive from Kyiv, after it had received reports that the animals may have been in danger.

Fortunately, it seems that everything has worked out.

"We were already losing hope," Zoo Poznan posted, ""(Monday) around 6 p.m., we received tragic news that the transport of animals that we are waiting for on the Polish border was surrounded by Russian tanks. We spent the night waiting for the news, fearing the worst."

The post continues, "Today a miracle has happened! The defenders of Kyiv carried the transport across the occupant's line. They are coming to us! For their safety, we cannot provide more details at this time. Thank you for your support! Our greatest thanks are to the Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Paweł Niemczuk."

Earlier today, the zoo posted an update stating that the animals are still alive. According to the post, the journey is taking longer than usual due to "bombing and battles."

Officials for the Poznan Zoo say they are waiting near the border and are "very stressed."