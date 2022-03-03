Russia launches massive ship convoy toward Ukraine, Odesa braces for assault: LIVE UPDATES

International Paralympic Committee in reversal bans Russian, Belarusian athletes

The International Paralympic Committee in a reversal Thursday said that Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Games in Beijing that start Friday.

The about-face came after widespread criticism when it said less than 24 hours ago that the athletes would be allowed to compete as long as they didn't represent their countries.

“In the last 12 hours, an overwhelming number of members have been in touch with us,” IPC President Andrew Parsons said in a statement. “They have told us that if we do not reconsider our decision, it is now likely to have grave consequences. What is clear is that the rapidly escalating situation has now put us in a unique and impossible position so close to the start of the Games.”

Other international sports organizations like FIFA and the International Skating Union (ISU) have already banned Russian athletes from competition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.