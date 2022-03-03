Russia launches massive ship convoy toward Ukraine, Odesa braces for assault: LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine's 3rd-largest city braces for amphibious assault from Crimea; UN condemns Russian invasion.
The International Paralympic Committee in a reversal Thursday said that Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Games in Beijing that start Friday.
The about-face came after widespread criticism when it said less than 24 hours ago that the athletes would be allowed to compete as long as they didn't represent their countries.
“In the last 12 hours, an overwhelming number of members have been in touch with us,” IPC President Andrew Parsons said in a statement. “They have told us that if we do not reconsider our decision, it is now likely to have grave consequences. What is clear is that the rapidly escalating situation has now put us in a unique and impossible position so close to the start of the Games.”
Other international sports organizations like FIFA and the International Skating Union (ISU) have already banned Russian athletes from competition.
Mykhailo Podoliak, a Ukrainian presidential office adviser, Thursday said the towns where Russian troops are stationed "immediately turn into places of looting, robbery, murder."
"We need humanitarian corridors - food, medicine, ambulance, evacuation. We need active help of international organizations," he said, specifically mentioning the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
"Enough talking," he added.
International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim A.A.Khan said an investigation of “past and present allegations of war crimes” related to Ukraine will be immediately opened, Fox News reporter Mike Tobin reported early Thursday.
The announcement of the investigation came after "receipt of referrals by 39 state parties," Khan said, according to Reuters.
Russia isn't a member of the ICC, having withdrawn in 2016 over the court calling his annexation of Crimea an occupation.
Reporting on the war in recent days has shown Russia appearing to target civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.
Publix, a supermarket chain widely known throughout the southeastern U.S., has removed Russian-made vodka brands from its store shelves to show its support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion, Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous said Wednesday.
"Publix stands with the people of Ukraine," Brous told FOX Business via email. "The following Russian-made vodka brands have been removed from our liquor store shelves: Beluga, Ruskova, Russian Standard, and Zyr." (READ MORE)
Chinese officials asked Russian officials to wait until the Winter Olympics in Beijing had concluded before sending troops into Ukraine, U.S. officials said, according to a report.
The information was collected by a Western intelligence service before the invasion and considered credible by the U.S., showing China had some knowledge of Russia's plans, according to the New York Times.
The Olympics ended on Feb. 20 and Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
A Chinese Embassy spokesperson in Washington,, D.C., told the Times, “These claims are speculation without any basis, and are intended to blame-shift and smear China.”
The United Nations General Assembly passed a historic resolution Wednesday condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demanding an immediate withdrawal. The resolution holds no legal authority, but stands as a symbol of global unity against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Only five of the 181 nations present voted against the measure, while the U.S. and 140 other nations supported it. Even authoritarian regimes like China, Cuba, and Iran abstained from the vote. Only Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea, and Syria voted against the resolution.
The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reported that as of midnight on March 1, it recorded 752 civilian casualties in Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion, the Kyiv Independent reported.
Several Russian warships from Crimea have been heading toward Odesa, Ukraine's third-largest city. An amphibious assault could come as soon as Thursday, U.S. officials told Fox News.
