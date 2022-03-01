Russia-Ukraine war: Kharkiv photos show casualties, devastation as mass exodus continues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian military forces forged ahead with their onslaught of attacks on Ukraine, even as they faced resistance in its efforts to take the capital city of Kyiv.

The Russian attacks have decimated parts of Ukraine, including most recently the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv. In the dust, debris and the dead lying in Kharkiv’s central Freedom Square, Ukrainians on Tuesday saw what might become of other cities if Russia’s invasion isn’t countered.

Not long after sunrise, a Russian military strike hit the center of Kharkiv, badly damaging its symbolic Soviet-era regional administration building. Closed-circuit television footage showed a fireball engulfing the street in front of the building, with a few cars rolling out of the billowing smoke.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

"You cannot watch this without crying," a witness said in a video of the aftermath, according to The Associated Press.

An emergency official said the bodies of at least six people had been pulled from the ruins, and at least 20 other people were wounded. Two bodies lay side by side on the cobblestones near an abandoned car. One was barefoot and wrapped in a blanket. The other, in military-colored clothing, had a clenched fist.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there were dozens of casualties from that attack, which he called "frank, undisguised terror."

"Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget. This attack on Kharkiv is a war crime," he added.

UKRAINIAN WOMAN TAKES SHELTER IN HER BASEMENT AS RUSSIAN CONVOY APPROACHES

Meanwhile, Ukrainians continue to flee the country for safety by any means necessary. As of Tuesday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimated that approximately 660,000 refugees left over the past six days.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS IMAGES THAT SOME MAY CONSIDER GRAPHIC IN NATURE

next Image 1 of 25

prev next Image 2 of 25

prev next Image 3 of 25

prev next Image 4 of 25

prev next Image 5 of 25

prev next Image 6 of 25

prev next Image 7 of 25

prev next Image 8 of 25

prev next Image 9 of 25

prev next Image 10 of 25

prev next Image 11 of 25

prev next Image 12 of 25

prev next Image 13 of 25

prev next Image 14 of 25

prev next Image 15 of 25

prev next Image 16 of 25

prev next Image 17 of 25

prev next Image 18 of 25

prev next Image 19 of 25

prev next Image 20 of 25

prev next Image 21 of 25

prev next Image 22 of 25

prev next Image 23 of 25

prev next Image 24 of 25

prev Image 25 of 25

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News's Christopher Massaro and The Associated Press contributed to this report.