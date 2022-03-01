Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Russia-Ukraine war: Kharkiv photos show casualties, devastation as mass exodus continues

Russian attacks have decimated parts of Ukraine

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Russia reportedly targets Ukrainian officials with missile strike on government building Video

Russia reportedly targets Ukrainian officials with missile strike on government building

Fox News correspondent Mike Tobin reports on the latest from Ukraine as Russia strikes Kharkiv.

Russian military forces forged ahead with their onslaught of attacks on Ukraine, even as they faced resistance in its efforts to take the capital city of Kyiv. 

The Russian attacks have decimated parts of Ukraine, including most recently the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv. In the dust, debris and the dead lying in Kharkiv’s central Freedom Square, Ukrainians on Tuesday saw what might become of other cities if Russia’s invasion isn’t countered.

Not long after sunrise, a Russian military strike hit the center of Kharkiv, badly damaging its symbolic Soviet-era regional administration building. Closed-circuit television footage showed a fireball engulfing the street in front of the building, with a few cars rolling out of the billowing smoke.

More than 500k people have fled Ukraine Video

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

"You cannot watch this without crying," a witness said in a video of the aftermath, according to The Associated Press.

An emergency official said the bodies of at least six people had been pulled from the ruins, and at least 20 other people were wounded. Two bodies lay side by side on the cobblestones near an abandoned car. One was barefoot and wrapped in a blanket. The other, in military-colored clothing, had a clenched fist.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there were dozens of casualties from that attack, which he called "frank, undisguised terror." 

"Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget. This attack on Kharkiv is a war crime," he added.

UKRAINIAN WOMAN TAKES SHELTER IN HER BASEMENT AS RUSSIAN CONVOY APPROACHES

Meanwhile, Ukrainians continue to flee the country for safety by any means necessary. As of Tuesday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimated that approximately 660,000 refugees left over the past six days.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS IMAGES THAT SOME MAY CONSIDER GRAPHIC IN NATURE

  Image 1 of 25
    Image 1 of 25

    A Ukrainian national flag swings on a tree by a destroyed accommodation building near a checkpoint in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  Image 2 of 25
    Image 2 of 25

    A man takes a Ukrainian national flag swinging from a tree as he walks near a destroyed accommodation building by a checkpoint in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  Image 3 of 25
    Image 3 of 25

    Damaged cars and a destroyed accommodation building are seen near a checkpoint in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  Image 4 of 25
    Image 4 of 25

    An armed man stands by a damaged vehicle at a checkpoint in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  Image 5 of 25
    Image 5 of 25

    This handout photo released by Ukrainian Emergency Service shows a view of the damaged City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.  (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

  Image 6 of 25
    Image 6 of 25

    A toy plane lies on the ground amongst debris of a destroyed accommodation building near a checkpoint in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  Image 7 of 25
    Image 7 of 25

    A volunteer of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces stands in the crater from the explosion near a checkpoint in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  Image 8 of 25
    Image 8 of 25

    In this frame from a footage released by the State service of special communication and information protection of Ukraine, firemen work inside the regional administration building in the city's central square of Kharkiv, Ukraine, after Russian shelling, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.  (State service of special communication and information protection of Ukraine via AP)

  Image 9 of 25
    Image 9 of 25

    In this frame from a footage released by the State service of special communication and information protection of Ukraine, the regional administration building in the city's central square of Kharkiv, Ukraine, after Russian shelling, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (State service of special communication and information protection of Ukraine via AP)

  Image 10 of 25
    Image 10 of 25

    A view of the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Pavel Dorogoy)

  Image 11 of 25
    Image 11 of 25

    A member of the Ukrainian Emergency Service looks at the City Hall building in the central square following shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Dorogoy)

  Image 12 of 25
    Image 12 of 25

    The body of a victim lies next to damaged cars in the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Pavel Dorogoy)

  Image 13 of 25
    Image 13 of 25

    Ukrainian emergency service personnel carry a body of a victim out of the damaged City Hall building following shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Pavel Dorogoy)

  Image 14 of 25
    Image 14 of 25

    Ukrainian emergency service personnel and servicemen stand around a body of a victim following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Dorogoy)

  Image 15 of 25
    Image 15 of 25

    A man leaves a vehicle damaged by shelling in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  Image 16 of 25
    Image 16 of 25

    A refugee takes some rest in a field after crossing into Poland at the Medyka crossing, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

  Image 17 of 25
    Image 17 of 25

    Ukrainian servicemen sit in front of a damaged house near a checkpoint in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  Image 18 of 25
    Image 18 of 25

    A Polish border police officer holds a child near the border crossing with Ukraine in Medyka, Poland, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

  Image 19 of 25
    Image 19 of 25

    Refugees from Ukraine arrive to the border crossing Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

  Image 20 of 25
    Image 20 of 25

    Refugees from Ukraine rest after arriving to the border crossing Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

  Image 21 of 25
    Image 21 of 25

    Refugees arrive from Ukraine at the border crossing Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

  Image 22 of 25
    Image 22 of 25

    A man rests after fleeing from the Ukraine, near the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

  Image 23 of 25
    Image 23 of 25

    Refugees from Ukraine rest at the railway station in Przemysl, Poland, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

  Image 24 of 25
    Image 24 of 25

    Ukrainians prepare to board a bus to Poland at Lviv bus main station, western Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

  Image 25 of 25
    Image 25 of 25

    People who fled from war in Ukraine rest after crossing into Poland at the Medyka crossing, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Fox News's Christopher Massaro and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 