Wedding mishap: Bride stops entire ceremony when she forgets part of her wedding dress

Things started out a little rocky for one bride on her wedding day.

Becky Jefferies had just walked down the aisle in Greece for her long-awaited ceremony when she had a sudden epiphany: She was missing part of her wedding dress.

The two-piece dress had a detachable skirt — meant to be taken off for the reception — that never made it on to begin with, she realized.

The wedding day itself was hectic, Jefferies told Fox News Digital. She realized once she got down the aisle that her wedding dress add-on skirt was missing.

"As soon as I got situated after walking down the aisle — greeting my husband and calming myself down — I had the sudden realization that I never put on the overskirt," she said.

She added, "And then it hit me like a ton of bricks."

Jefferies said her mind was racing. She said she felt like she was going to crumble at the altar.

"Not getting the rest of the dress was never an option."

The bride-to-be had been looking forward to this day for over two years.

She and her fiancé, Sherif Fayed, legally married at the end of 2019 and had a wedding scheduled for June 2020.

But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the couple postponed their wedding several times.

Eventually they settled on the September 2021 date in Spata, Greece, outside of Athens.

After trying to signal to her friends that the skirt was missing — and after realizing those friends weren't good lip readers — she decided she needed to pause the ceremony.

"I just realized when I got to the end of the aisle that I’m missing half of my dress ... Maybe I could put it on now?"

"Not getting the rest of the dress was never an option," she said.

Jefferies waited until a good moment during the ceremony to break in and grab the microphone from the officiant.

"Our dear friend Amer, the officiant, had put so much effort and practice into the speech that there was not a single moment of pause until it was time for our vows," she said.

Although she doesn’t remember anything of what he said, Jefferies knew it was time to say something.

"Umm, pause for a moment. I just realized when I got to the end of the aisle that I’m missing half of my dress ... Maybe I could put it on now?" she said to her guests in that moment.

The bride spent the next couple of minutes trying to make light of the situation while her wedding planner went to grab the skirt.

A few minutes later, the wedding planner walked down the aisle with the rest of the bride's wedding dress.

The ironic part?

Jefferies told the crowd she had a dream this exact situation happened a few days earlier.

"Once we resumed the ceremony, everything was in working order and I could finally relax," she said of her big day.

Jefferies said her husband simply laughed and shook his head.

After putting the rest of her dress on, the couple finished the ceremony and were pronounced husband and wife.

"Everyone said afterward it was the most memorable wedding they'd been to — which was a relief," the bride told Fox News Digital.

"They all told us it was such an icebreaker in what's usually a very nerve-wracking moment with lots of high emotions at play."