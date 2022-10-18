Wedding winners 2022: The 10 best states for weddings this year (did your state make the list?)

It’s safe to say the wedding industry is booming again after nearly two years of restrictions, lockdowns and regulations due to the COVID-19 virus.

With a new wedding season upon us, a study from Rare Carat, an online diamond marketplace, reveals that states that are seeing the most weddings in 2022.

Americans will spend $68.7 billion in 2022 on wedding rings, venues, dinner, music, flowers, photography and more — up from $25.7 billion in 2020, according to Rare Carat.

The study analyzed Bureau of Labor Statistics data on annual pay and employment across five occupations in the wedding industry: event planners, jewelers, florists, photographers and bakers.

Here are the 10 most popular states for the wedding industry in 2022, counting down from No. 10 to No. 1.

#10 – New Jersey

New Jersey comes in at No. 10 on the list of the hottest states for the wedding industry in 2022, according to a new study.

The study found that bakers in New Jersey make an average of $37,950 per year.

#9 – Vermont

Vermont ranked No. nine in this list for booming wedding states.

The Green Mountain State employs bakers at a rate of 261.7 per 100,000 jobs, according to the study.

In need of a baking job? Maybe look at Vermont.

#8 – Colorado

Colorado weddings are booming in 2022.

The study found that roughly 129 people per 100,000 jobs in Colorado are taken by people who organize the logistics for a wedding, convention or other milestone.

#7 – California

The Golden State is among the top 10 of the most popular states for the wedding industry in 2022.

However, with inflation on the rise, California has been one of the states most affected by the increase in goods.

San Diego and Carlsbad were the highest-ranked California cities affected by inflation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

#6 – Connecticut

Connecticut is one of the top states for weddings in 2022.

It can also be considered the best state for artists who work with flowers, as they make an average of $41,540 per year, the study found.

Photographers also have success in Connecticut, with an average take-home pay of $66,580 per year.

#5 – Hawaii

Hawaii ranks No. 5 on the list of the most popular states for weddings this year.

The state employs the most photographers, for obvious reasons, at 41.9 per 100,000 jobs, according to the report.

The state also shows a competitive pay for florists and high employment rates for bakers.

#4 – Massachusetts

Massachusetts ranks among the hottest states for weddings in 2022 for multiple reasons.

One reason? Its high average pay across the board — which is at $54,330 per year.

The beautiful landscape is sure to be a reason this state is one of the most popular among wedding locations.

#3 – Rhode Island

Rhode Island is high on the list of popular states for weddings in 2022.

The state ranks in the top 10 of every job, except florists, and has a high employment rate.

Rhode Island also has the most jewelers at roughly 120 per 100,000 jobs, according to the Rare Carat report.

#2 – Washington

Washington state ranks as runner-up for the best states for a wedding in 2022.

The northwestern state is among the top five states for event planners, jewelers, photographers and bakers.

#1 – New York

And the winner for the most desirable location for weddings in 2022 is … New York.

New York placed the highest on the list for a multitude of reasons.

For starters, the Empire State pays event planners the highest annual salary of $78,490 on average, according to this report.

The state has top employment and wage scores for jewelers and photographers as well.

And if you’re looking for a baking gig, New York might also be the place to seek a job.

New York has roughly 39 photographers per 100,000 jobs, as opposed to roughly 134 bakers per 100,000 jobs, the study found.

