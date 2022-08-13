America's veterans get a major assist from Bowling to Veterans Link

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On National Bowling Day this year, Saturday, August 13, 2022, one charity is going out of its way — in a very big way — to help America's veterans.

Bowlers to Veterans Link has raised more than $55 million for veterans over the decades — 80 years in all.

This year, it's donating $500,000 to a pro-veterans organization to help it continue to serve America's veterans across the country.

That is four times the amount it donated last year to the same cause.

"We're very grateful for the donation for our vets centers," said Jessica Schiefer of the National Association of State Veterans' Homes, speaking on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Saturday.

"It's allowed us and furthered enabled us to have recreational activities across the country. It allows veterans to get out and reconnect with other veterans. [They can] overcome fears and accomplish their goals," she added.

Jonathan Spier of the same organization said, "The national association has 161 state homes across the country. Bowlers to Veterans Link has supported us for decades. We're introducing a new virtual reality program," he added.

He said they've used it on Long Island, N.Y., over the past five years — and now they're rolling it out nationally so that even more veterans can make use of it.

"People have been generous, but you don't have to be a bowler to donate."

Speaking of the donation this year, John Laspina of Bowlers to Veterans Link said about the program, "We have a great mission. The mission is to brighten veterans' lives every single day."

"We made a promise — in 1942 — none of us were there," added Laspina.

"But it's an unbroken promise and we've never stopped," he said, referencing the help given to America's vets.

"This year we're giving $500,000 to a great cause — helping the vets centers, helping the state homes. And it's something we're going to continue."

Speaking of what he called a "banner year," he added, "People have been generous, but you don't have to be a bowler to donate."

"It goes to good people who served our country," he added.

The Bowlers to Veterans Link (BVL) is a national nonprofit 501c3 charity.

It supports America's veteran and active-duty servicemen and women through a variety of recreational therapy programs and services, it indicates on its website, in order "to speed recuperation and boost morale to brighten their lives."

It adds that the group provides "the ‘extras’ not funded by the government."

The National Association of State Veterans Homes (NASVH) has a primary mission, according to its website: to "promote and enhance the quality of care and life of veterans and families in the State Veterans homes through education, networking and advocacy."

To learn more about both organizations, watch the video at the top of this article, or click here to access it.