America's military and veterans with PTSD have a fighting chance to heal

Jen Satterly, the CEO and co-founder of the St. Louis-based nonprofit All Secure Foundation, has an amazing personal story to tell — and it involves her own experiences at home as a young person who experienced mental health issues.

Like so many other good people who are devoted to helping others, however, she is taking the lessons and insights she learned and using them for a greater good.

She's focused on finding solutions. On helping to educate and guide others, so that they and their families can heal.

Above all, she's devoted to America's active-duty military as well as to our veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) — or PTS, as she prefers to call it.

"Our soldiers hate the term PTSD, in particular the word ‘disorder,’" she writes in her moving book, "Arsenal of Hope: Tactics for Taking on PTSD, Together."

"They don't want to be labeled anything that makes them sound sick, like they can't go back into the field, or weak, like they couldn't kick the enemy's a-- when they need to," she writes.

"Semantics do matter … especially in a world where you have to have a strong ego just as much as a strong body."

The PTSD terminology is most commonly used today to describe the trauma our warriors experience as a result of their work or experiences.

And it's that trauma — that injury to the brain, which needs attention and healing like any other injury — that Jen Satterly and her husband Tom Satterly, a highly decorated combat veteran whose experiences were captured in the film "Black Hawk Down," are focused on with laser-like determination.

"After 25 years of combat service, he is retired, but the war followed him home," Jen Satterly says of her husband, Tom.

Tom Satterly, who grew up in Indiana, served in the U.S. Army for 25 years — 20 of those in the most elite and secretive special operations unit.

The Satterlys want to help others who are suffering so that they and their families can be whole again — and find the happiness and peace of mind they so deserve.

Just as war — or other deeply traumatic experiences — have followed home the thousands upon thousands of other servicemen and women to their own homes and families as well.

Getting ‘people the help they need’

"We try to tell the veterans now that we work with today, ‘The length of time you wait to get help is how long you'll suffer,’" Tom Satterly told Fox News Digital during a recent phone interview.

"If we can just break this stigma and get people the help they need, that's what we're all about."

"PTS is an injury, just like any other injury," said Jen Satterly during the same phone call. "It doesn't heal on its own. The longer you wait to seek treatment, the worse it gets with time," she added.

She said they often see active-duty service members who already have the signs and symptoms of PTSD.

"It happens at the moment of trauma, not after," she said. "A lot of people think, ‘Oh, I’ll get it when I get out,' or ‘It’ll hit me when I get out.'"

But that is "a completely false narrative," said Jen Satterly. "It's happening now to them, and it's tearing them apart and tearing their families apart."

She referenced not only alcohol abuse and mental health issues, but tragically, the high rate of suicides among military and veterans.

All Secure Foundation works to heal the entire family unit — not just the person, but the spouse, the children and other family members.

She also said the divorce rate is much higher among combat veterans than it is among the civilian population.

The Satterlys explain that "the war is home. It comes home whether the soldier wants it to or not. So not only are we dealing with soldiers who have PTS or complex PTS — but with families that suffer from secondary PTS."

"We're passionate about serving the entirety of the issue," said Jen Satterly.

The couple have taken what they've learned about Tom's own situation — and what he went through as a combat veteran dealing with complex PTS — plus Jen's insights through studying the issue to create programs that show a path forward.

The Satterlys run couples retreats 4 to 6 times a year, they told Fox News Digital.

The mental health of America's struggling warriors can be worked on and improved, through time, attention, help and guidance, they believe.

"We're here to catch them," said Tom Satterly.

It's about recognizing the signs and symptoms, understanding there's been injury to the brain — and helping people show strength by addressing those injuries.

The Satterlys do counseling on a daily basis, with input from a therapist — and they travel to a variety of locations, posts and bases throughout the year to speak directly with everyone from brand new Green Berets to grizzled veterans.

They have a keen interest in making sure they reach the newer, younger members of the service — and helping them understand that it's not about shrugging off problems they may be having and "sucking it up" — as perhaps some members of older generations thought it was (or still think it is).

Rather, it's about recognizing the signs and symptoms of PTSD, understanding there's been injury to the brain — and knowing there's help available to heal.

It's not a sign of weakness or sickness, stressed the Satterlys.

"It's actually a sign of strength to address this," they said.

"We are each meant to have our own experiences. To have our own journey. To learn by doing."

As Jen Satterly notes in her book about her own journey, "I knew how I could be of service to our warrior community … We are each meant to have our own experiences. To have our own journey. To learn by doing."

She also says in "Arsenal of Hope," "Accept the help that is given. You can do this. I know it. I've seen it. I have faith in you, my friend."

To learn more about the Satterlys and how they're helping American heroes all over the nation, watch the video at the top of this article — or click here to access it.