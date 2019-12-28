'Aladdin' star proposes to Princess Jasmine on stage during play

Don't you dare close your eyes!

A real-life Aladdin asked for his Princess Jasmine’s hand in marriage in an adorable onstage proposal in England.

In a case of life imitating art, during curtain call at Friday night’s stage production of “Aladdin” at De Montfort Hall, male lead Matthew Pomeroy, 30, surprised the audience and his co-star, Natasha Lamb, with an unforgettable marriage proposal.

"The last four years you've changed my life. You are the kindest, most caring person,” Pomeroy told Lamb as the cast stood on the stage.

On bended knee, he continued: "Tash, I love you with all my heart. You're my best friend and if you'll let me... I want to share my life with you."

The audience erupted in a thunderous sound of applause as Lamb gleefully accepted the proposal.

What made the moment more special was that Pomeroy had arranged for their parents to be there to witness.

"It was scary,” Pomeroy told the BBC. “I hadn't worked out where to put the ring after my costume change for the finale as it didn't have pockets - so when I bowed I thought it would fall out the belt.

"I spend my life on stage - it's my happy place. Proposing on there fits me perfectly,” he added.

The couple reportedly met backstage while performing at Butlins in the U.K., and have toured the world performing together ever since.

Lamb, 26, said she was “still a bit overwhelmed” by the shocking proposal.

"It's a bit of a blur - I'm glad I've got the video to watch it back,” she said. "I had no idea what he was going to do, it was incredible.

"It's the best way for us,” she added, on sharing their love story before an audience. “We spend every day together on stage and shall carry on for however many more years to come."

Pomeroy agreed: "It made it more magical and special.”