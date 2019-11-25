Woman slammed for complaining about engagement ring size, told her finger is the problem

A woman disappointed by the size of her engagement ring did not find the advice she wanted online.

People on parenting advice forum NetMums have been sharing their take on one woman’s disappointment over her engagement ring, drawing the conclusion that it’s not the ring, it’s the finger that’s the problem.

User Sarah S shared her saga on the site, stating she “love[s] her fiancé very much” and had “the most beautiful proposal,” though as soon as she saw the ring, she was not pleased.

“When he opened the box the first thing I thought was ‘it’s small,’” she wrote.

“The ring is lovely - it’s a platinum, round brilliant cut solitaire 0.8ct. He had it made from a reputable firm and it cost just shy of £5k ($6,450),” she continued.

“I have done so much research, I constantly stare at other people’s rings and still look in shop windows and I can’t help but feel a 0.8ct (nearly a whole carat!) should look a bit bigger. He even told me when he collected it he too thought it looked small. He knew my friends’ rings were around 0.6-0.7 and bless him, he said he wanted me to have a 'better' ring to be proud and show off - mine look tiny compared to my friends' rings, it makes no sense,” she went on.

The woman wrote that the ring setting is also “very low” and lays flat to her hand.

While the woman insists she’s “not a shallow or fickle person,” she did want advice on how to broach the subject of her disappointment of the ring with her fiancé.

“I broached it with him the other day and he got annoyed, saying he got me what I wanted. It’s a beautiful ring and I shouldn’t be so ungrateful as it’s making him feel bad.

“Any advice or words of wisdom would be greatly appreciated,” she added.

Those on the forum did not hold back their opinions.

“Its not about the ring, its about the finger,” a top comment read. “Like you said; your friends have rings with smaller stones but those still look bigger than yours. The difference is in the finger its on.”

“Your fiance is right, you got what you asked for but unfortunately he has to put than a ring on your finger and he can not change *your finger*,” the comment concluded.

“As has been said, a lot depends on the shape and size of the wearer's hands and fingers and the style and setting of the ring,” another seconded.

“Wow I am sorry but how ungrateful are you,” another person wrote.

“You are spoilt and ungrateful and you have come to the internet in the hope that you will find support in validating your ungrateful selfish attitude,” another commented.

Though the bride did not appear to get much advice on how to discuss the ring with her fiancé, she did take time to defend herself to each of the negative comments she received.