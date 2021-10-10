Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

RECIPES
Published

These air fryer tortilla chips are so easy to make — and you only need 3 ingredients

Try these easy-to-make air fryer Cajun-spiced tortilla chips

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Fact: Most Game Day staples taste better when cooked in the air fryer. Tortilla chips are no exception. 

"I am a huge fan of cooking with tortilla wraps in the air fryer and back in 2017, decided to try and make tortilla chips using the air fryer," Samantha Milner of RecipeThis.com, tells Fox News. "They were amazing, and I was soon making more and more of them, but with different flavor combos."

PULLED PORK POTATO CHIP NACHOS: TRY THE RECIPE

Fact: Most Game Day staples taste better when cooked in the air fryer. Tortilla chips are no exception.

Fact: Most Game Day staples taste better when cooked in the air fryer. Tortilla chips are no exception. (Samantha Milner @ RecipeThis.com)

Her personal go-to? Cajun spice, a signature dish in her household for game days or movie nights. Bonus: "Your leftovers can be crushed in a food processor or blender and made into tortilla-crusted chicken tenders," she says. Get the full recipe below. 

CLASSIC, EASY GUACAMOLE FOR YOUR NEXT GAME DAY SPREAD

Air Fryer Tortilla Chips by Samantha Milner of RecipeThis.com

Makes 4 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

3-INGREDIENT SAUSAGE DIP IS THE EASY, DELICIOUS APP YOU NEVER KNEW YOU NEEDED

Samantha Milner from RecipeThis.com shares her easy air fryer tortilla chips recipe with Fox News.

Samantha Milner from RecipeThis.com shares her easy air fryer tortilla chips recipe with Fox News. (Samantha Milner @ RecipeThis.com)

Ingredients:

  • 6 Tortilla Wraps
  • 1 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1 Tbsp Cajun Seasoning

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

These air fryer tortilla chips only require olive oil and Cajun seasoning.

These air fryer tortilla chips only require olive oil and Cajun seasoning. (Samantha Milner @ RecipeThis.com)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Instructions:

  1. Place extra virgin olive oil and seasoning into a ramekin and mix well.
  2. Use a pastry brush to brush the top and bottom of each of your tortillas.
  3. Use kitchen scissors to cut the tortillas in half, then half again and then half again to make eighths.
  4. Place in the air fryer and cook for 5 minutes at 360 °F.
  5. Turn and then cook for a further 5 minutes at the same temperature on the other side. Serve with salsa and dips of your choosing.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.