Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle Newsletter

5 protein-packed carbs that can help with weight-loss goals, plus Hawaii's 'green fee' tax

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
A close-up view shows a woman preparing to eat chickpeas.

Chickpeas are among a dietitian's five protein-packed carbs that can help with weight loss. (iStock)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

POWER PICKS: A registered dietitian reveals five protein-packed carbs that can help with weight loss and muscle building.

PET PEEVE: A family visit became awkward when an aunt accidentally ate dog food from her niece's kitchen.

ISLAND DISPUTE: Hawaii's "green fee" bill that will raise tourists' hotel taxes for climate mitigation funding is being challenged in court.

hawaii tax for climate change

The bill raises the tax on Hawaii hotel fees to 11% while imposing a new 11% tax on cruises. (iStock)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

DONE DEAL – Save 40% or more on cordless vacuums and top-rated kitchen gear this week. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue