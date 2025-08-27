5 protein-packed carbs that can help you lose weight and build muscle, dietitian says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carbs have long been seen as an enemy of weight loss — but the right ones can actually help shed fat, build muscle and even keep blood sugar steady, according to a dietitian.

"If you're trying to lose body fat and gain muscle at the same time, one of my all-time favorite hacks is to choose carbs that pack protein," said Lauren Hubert, a registered dietitian and nutrition expert from Massachusetts.

Carbs have the potential to bump each meal up to around 40 grams of protein.

YOU CAN EAT BREAD AND STAY FIT: HERE ARE 9 HIGH-FIBER OPTIONS FROM A HEALTH COACH

"Do that three times a day, and you're hitting 120 grams without even adding snacks," Hubert, known online as "The Sorority Nutritionist," told Fox News Digital.

Carbs are also high in fiber and can help manage blood sugar, she added.

While refined carbs such as white bread and pastries can spike blood sugar, high-fiber whole food carbs can help stabilize it and keep energy steady.

"It really comes down to how much you're eating and what you're eating," Hubert said.

SOCIAL MEDIA STAR 'THE FOOD NANNY' REVIVES HEIRLOOM RECIPES, ANCIENT GRAINS AND SIT-DOWN DINNERS

The Recommended Dietary Allowance for protein is about 46 grams per day for women and 56 grams for men. Training experts say very active people and those trying to build muscle should nearly double that.

Below are five carb sources suggested by Hubert for helping to build muscle, stay full and support overall health.

1. Quinoa

For Hubert, quinoa is a go-to carb choice to boost protein.

"It's one of the first carbs I think of when trying to sneak in protein without having to eat a ton more chicken breast," she said.

A quarter of a cup of dry quinoa is 170 calories and packs 5 grams of protein.

BREAKFAST KEY TO MEETING DAILY FIBER NEEDS AMID AMERICAN 'HEALTH CRISIS'

Hubert said she loves adding quinoa to a chicken wrap with sweet potatoes.

"Chef's kiss," she said in a recent Instagram video highlighting her favorite protein-packed picks.

2. Sprouted grain bread

Bread has long been demonized in diet culture, but Hubert said there's no "bread slander" in her corner of the internet.

She added, "If you choose the right type of bread, you can also pack a little more protein in your diet."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Sprouted grain breads like Ezekiel, she said, typically deliver about 5 grams of protein per slice, making them a smart alternative to white bread.

3. Whole wheat pasta

Summer isn't over yet, so neither are pasta salads, Hubert said. She recommends whole wheat pasta, which offers about 8 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber, mixed with veggies and tossed in a dressing.

"Ten years ago, we didn't even want to talk about carbs. They were horrible. They caused belly fat," she said. "Now fiber is getting its big moment, and it's actually bringing carbs back to the table."

Whole wheat pasta also has more vitamins and minerals than refined pasta — including iron, magnesium, zinc and B vitamins.

4. Chickpeas

Hubert said she loves "carbs from the earth" such as chickpeas, beans, lentils and potatoes.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"These are naturally occurring foods," she said. "Having a little bit with a meal is not why we're overweight."

One cup of cooked chickpeas packs about 12 grams of fiber and 15 grams of protein, making them one of the most versatile and filling carb options.

5. Lentils

Lentils round out the list of fiber-packed carbs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Carbs are the only macronutrient that naturally packs fiber," Hubert noted.

A cup of cooked lentils delivers 15 to 16 grams of fiber and about 18 grams of protein — making this food a nutrient powerhouse.