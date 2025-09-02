Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Travel

High tourist tax in Hawaii designed to raise funds for climate change challenged by lawsuit

New tax would raise hotel rates by 11% while imposing new 11% tax on cruises

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
close
I'm 'The Cruise Guy' and here's why travelers are cruising now more than ever Video

I'm 'The Cruise Guy' and here's why travelers are cruising now more than ever

Stewart Chiron, a Miami-based cruise industry expert known as "The Cruise Guy," tells Fox News Digital the reasons why cruise passengers are sailing now, more than any other time in history.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hawaii’s "Green Fee" bill will raise tourist taxes to help fund "climate-change" mitigation — and now a lawsuit has been filed that challenges it. 

The Transient Accommodations Tax (TAT) will raise the tax on tourists who stay at Hawaii hotels to 11% while imposing a new 11% tax on cruises, according to the text of the bill. 

The Cruise Lines International Association, along with a cruise ship supplier, filed a lawsuit against state tax and county finance officials in the Aloha State.

COASTAL CITY GREENLIGHTS NEW VISITOR TAX AMID WIDESPREAD OVERTOURISM TREND

"We believe the extension violates both the U.S. Constitution and federal law, while imposing an additional financial burden on passengers already subject to substantial fees and taxes," CLIA said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

The association also pointed out the benefits that cruise tourism brings as a major economic driver for the state.

hawaii green fee tax

The Transient Accommodations Tax (TAT) raises the tax on Hawaii hotel fees to 11% while imposing a new 11% tax on cruises. (iStock)

"Extending the TAT to cruise passengers threatens to deter visitors whose spending fuels this economic engine, risking job losses and eroding the financial stability of businesses dependent on tourism," CLIA added.

The lawsuit points out that the state's counties each add their own 3% surcharge on top of the state’s tax – bringing the tax to 14%.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Portions of the newly raised revenue would go into the "Climate Mitigation and Resiliency Special Fund" and the "Economic Development and Revitalization Special Fund," according to the bill. 

The bill addresses invasive species, wildlife conservation and beach management and restoration. 

Kauai, Hawaii

Portions of the revenue raised would go into the "Climate Mitigation and Resiliency Special Fund" and the "Economic Development and Revitalization Special Fund," according to the text of the bill.  (iStock)

It will also help fund a "green jobs youth corps," as well as areas of environmental concern.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In 2023, 9.6 million visitors traveled to Hawaii, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

The "green fee" is projected to generate $100 million annually, according to the release. 

hawaii tax for climate change

In 2023 alone, 9.6 million visitors traveled to the state of Hawaii. (iStock)

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the Hawaii Department of the Attorney General said the department was recently served with the complaint.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

 "We will reserve comment until we have had a chance to fully review it," it read.

The Associated Press contributed reporting. 

Ashley J. DiMella is a Lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

Close modal

Continue