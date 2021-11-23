Whip up these 4-ingredient mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving

Test drive these creamy mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving.

"Struggling to make mashed potatoes at home? Wonder how chefs get it buttery smooth and tasty every time? Then try our version of Paris mashed potatoes made with only four ingredients," say Shilpi and Etienne Karner of between2kitchens.com , adding that this recipe is the perfect accompaniment for roasts, barbecues and any braised dishes.

Creamy Mashed Potatoes from Shilpi and Etienne Karner of between2kitchens.com

Makes 4-6 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

1.5 lb Yukon Gold potatoes or large fingerlings

½ cup full-fat milk

3 oz unsalted butter

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Peel the potatoes and depending on size cut them in half or quarters. Place them in a pot with plenty of water and season with salt as you would for boiled potatoes. Bring the potatoes to a boil on high heat and reduce to a simmer. Cook them for about 20-30 minutes until they are tender but not falling apart. Meanwhile, combine the milk and the butter in a small pot, add a pinch of salt and heat on a low flame. You want the butter completely melted into the milk. Time this step well with the boiling of potatoes as the milk/butter mixture should still be warm when the potatoes are cooked. Strain the cooked potatoes into a colander. Press or turn them in a potato masher or mouli grater into a pot. Preferably, use the same pot you cooked the potatoes in to keep the potatoes warm. Add the warm milk and butter mixture to the potatoes and stir well with a wooden spoon. Taste the mashed potato and add salt if required. To make the mashed potatoes extra creamy and lump-free, pass them through a sieve (mesh strainer) using a firm spatula. Garnish the mashed potatoes with your favorite toppings, such as garlic butter and herbs.