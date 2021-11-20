Sweet and tangy blackberry cranberry sauce for Thanksgiving: Try the recipe

If you’re looking for an amazing cranberry sauce to add to your repertoire, this blackberry cranberry sauce is vying for a spot on your Thanksgiving day lineup.

"This cranberry sauce recipe is a delicious riff on the traditional with the addition of fresh blackberries, and a hint of vanilla," says Paige Thomason of the blog Studio Delicious, who loves the sweet and tangy condiment on roasted meats or turkey burgers.

Blackberry Cranberry Sauce

Makes 6 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2 cups Cranberries, fresh, rinsed

½ cup Water

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ cup Dark Brown Sugar

⅓ cup Blackberries, fresh

2 teaspoons Pure Vanilla Extract

1 Tablespoon Raspberry Vinegar

Instructions:

1. Place the fresh cranberries in a medium saucepan with the water, salt and sugar on medium high heat

2. Stir to help dissolve the sugar, then bring the mixture to a boil until the cranberries pop and sizzle, about 7 minutes.

3. Add the blackberries and raspberry vinegar, lower the heat to medium, and let the mixture gently simmer, with occasional gentle stirring, for 6-8 more minutes, until the liquid is syrupy and almost evaporated. Don't over-stir the mixture, it should be chunky. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla.

4. Cool and serve. Store in the refrigerator in a sealed container for several days.

