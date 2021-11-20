Expand / Collapse search
RECIPES
Published

Sweet and tangy blackberry cranberry sauce for Thanksgiving: Try the recipe

This twist on traditional cranberry sauce will be a delicious addition to your Thanksgiving table

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
If you’re looking for an amazing cranberry sauce to add to your repertoire, this blackberry cranberry sauce is vying for a spot on your Thanksgiving day lineup.

"This cranberry sauce recipe is a delicious riff on the traditional with the addition of fresh blackberries, and a hint of vanilla," says Paige Thomason of the blog Studio Delicious, who loves the sweet and tangy condiment on roasted meats or turkey burgers.  

Blackberry Cranberry Sauce from Paige Thomason of the blog Studio Delicious. (studiodelicious.com)

Blackberry Cranberry Sauce

Makes 6 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2 cups Cranberries, fresh, rinsed

½  cup Water

¼  teaspoon salt

¾  cup Dark Brown Sugar

⅓  cup Blackberries, fresh

2 teaspoons Pure Vanilla Extract

1 Tablespoon Raspberry Vinegar

Blackberry Cranberry Sauce from Paige Thomason of the blog Studio Delicious. (studiodelicious.com)

Instructions:

1. Place the fresh cranberries in a medium saucepan with the water, salt and sugar on medium high heat

2. Stir to help dissolve the sugar, then bring the mixture to a boil until the cranberries pop and sizzle, about 7 minutes.

3. Add the blackberries and raspberry vinegar, lower the heat to medium, and let the mixture gently simmer, with occasional gentle stirring, for 6-8 more minutes, until the liquid is syrupy and almost evaporated. Don't over-stir the mixture, it should be chunky. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla.

4. Cool and serve. Store in the refrigerator in a sealed container for several days.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.