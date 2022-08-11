CARE AND KINDNESS: 12-year-old helps kids with cancer after mom’s death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here .

JOY JARS - 12-year-old Jerron Hoffman is helping kids with cancer after his mom died from the disease last year. Continue reading…

‘MONSTER’ FISH - A fisherman in Connecticut caught a 41-inch, 26-pound tiger muskie in Lake Lillinonah last month. Here’s what he did with the fish. Continue reading…

MILESTONE BIRTHDAY - Southwest Airlines recently celebrated the 104th birthday of one of their passengers, Jane Smith. Continue reading…

‘I WAS NUMB’ - After several people have died from lightning strikes in recent weeks, Linda Venuto-Deal shares her story of surviving a lightning strike in her house. Continue reading…

‘WHAT THEY HAVE TO DO’ - As prices continue to rise amid inflation, Rick Harrison of "Pawn Stars" shares how Americans are pawning their belongings to get by. Continue reading…

‘I JUST SOAK IT IN’ - Bob Barnes, who rode his bicycle to all 50 U.S. state capitals in one year, revealed that this state was the friendliest he had visited. Continue reading…

‘LIGHTEN THE LOAD’ - Health experts warn Fox News Digital that heavy backpacks can take a serious toll on children. Here’s what parents need to know. Continue reading…

RED-HOT RECORD - Gregory Foster broke a world record when he ate 17 ghost peppers in 60 seconds. Continue reading…

LIVING OFF THE GROUND - The Cliff Dweller rental in Kentucky’s Red River Gorge is suspended on the side of a cliff, giving visitors the "cool feeling" of floating. Continue reading…

THIS DAY IN HISTORY - On Aug. 11, 1934, these notorious American prisoners arrived at Alcatraz. Continue reading…

YARD OF YOUR DREAMS - Home contractor Skip Bedell tells "Fox & Friends" the secret to keeping your lawn "green" this summer. Continue reading…

QUIZ: CELEBRITY NAMES - Test your knowledge of celebrities and their real names with this interactive quiz. Take the quiz…

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO … - J.C. "Pappy" Hoel founded the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in 1938. Today, the 10-day festival is known as the world’s premier celebration of motorcycles. Continue reading…

WHAT’S COOKING? - This easy-to-make Buffalo chicken pasta is the perfect dish for your next dinner at home. Try the recipe…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION