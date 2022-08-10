Lawn care is made easy this summer with synthetic grass, says home contractor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you’re struggling to keep the grass green this summer, one home contractor has a recommendation.

ForeverLawn is a synthetic grass company that makes different types of grass for homeowners' needs.

Two brothers from northern Ohio — Dale and Brian Karmie — founded the company in 2004.

It now has over 80 dealers across the United States and Canada and is the leader in the synthetic turf industry.

Home contractor Skip Bedell joined ‘Fox & Friends’ on Wednesday morning to showcase different options for people's homes no matter where they live or what type of climate they have.

The landscape option from ForeverLawn is made to be used on the entire yard.

It drains well and requires no fertilization or seeding, said Bedell.

"It’s really great for the environment and water conservation for places like California, where you get a $500 fine to water your lawn," he said.

The K9 Grass is used for a specific portion of the yard.

Bedell said it drains fluids well.

ForeverLawn recommends training a dog to do its business on that portion of the lawn, as opposed to on the real grass — which can be damaged over time.

The Playground Grass is anti-static and meant for child’s play.

This grass can be overlaid on real grass or turf, said Bedell.

"It comes with a soft backing behind it, so [it] really has safety in mind with the kids playing on this," he said.

ForeverLawn also has options for built-in balance beams and slides.

Sports Grass from ForeverLawn, another synthetic grass type, can be customized for any sport.

This synthetic grass is made for high traffic — so kids can roam all over it, said Bedell.

ForeverLawn also offers Golf Greens for the golf lover.

This putting grass can be custom-sized as a putting green with a foldable tee box to be taken on the go.

NASCAR driver Jeffrey Earnhardt, grandson of Dale Earnhardt, made a guest appearance to promote his ForeverLawn car.

Viewers can enter to win a V.I.P. NASCAR experience with ForeverLawn. Details about the contest can be found at skipbedell.com.

To learn more about the synthetic grass options mentioned on "Fox & Friends," watch the video at the top of this article, or click here to access it.