California man breaks world record for most ghost peppers eaten in 1 minute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

That's a red-hot record!

A man in California was recently recognized for breaking the world record for the most ghost peppers eaten in one minute.

Gregory Foster was recognized on Monday by Guinness World Records for eating 17 ghost peppers – also known as bhut jolokia – in 60 seconds.

GHOST PEPPER EATING WORLD RECORD SHATTERED BY COMPETITIVE EATER

Foster broke the record on Nov. 14, 2021, in San Diego, California, according to a press release from Guinness. In total, Foster consumed 3.98 ounces of ghost peppers.

Ghost peppers can register 1 million or more Scoville Heat Units (SHU), while a jalapeno pepper registers between 2,500 and 8,000 SHU, the press release said.

YOU NEED A WAIVER TO EAT THIS GHOST PEPPER ICE CREAM

"This record attempt is a personal challenge to see how far I can push myself and my love of the super hot peppers," Foster said in a statement.

He continued, "As a chili lover, I’ve been trying to advance the awareness and the excitement surrounding the super-hot [chilies] out there."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Foster already has two other world records, including the record for the most Carolina Reaper chilies eaten in one minute, which he broke in 2017, and the fastest time to eat three Carolina Reaper chilies, which he broke in December 2021.

"This attempt was solely a personal endeavor to achieve another Guinness World Record alongside my currently standing [ones]," Foster said of his ghost pepper record. "I love chili eating and pushing myself."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER