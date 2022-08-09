Kentucky Airbnb is suspended from the side of a cliff: 'Reignites the flame' of childhood

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caution: This Kentucky getaway is for adventurers looking to get off the ground.

The Cliff Dweller rental, located in Kentucky’s Red River Gorge, is quite literally suspended from the side of a cliff.

The next-level treehouse, bolted high above the gorge canopy, is the most "extreme and athletic place to spend the night," according to its Airbnb listers.

KFC'S COLONEL SANDERS' KENTUCKY HOME, RESTAURANT UP FOR SALE – MEMORABILIA INCLUDED

The unique rental is split into two levels.

The only way up is to climb several hundred suspended stairs.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

The staircase just might be the longest in the world, according to property architect Django Kroner — but what's at the top is apparently well worth it.

The stairs lead up to the first level of the rental, which contains a kitchen, bathhouse and common space with a loft bed.

"It’s basically like a tiny house," Kroner said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

"It's just kind of a well-designed, compact place to get food and take a shower."

The deck outside level one grants access to a spiral staircase that leads up to the master bedroom, which features an all-glass front wall, offering views of the stellar gorge scenery.

FATHER AND DAUGHTER RENOVATE 1973 TRAIN CABOOSE INTO AIRBNB

Level two also features a roof deck; visitors can reach up and touch the cliff ceiling.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

"The really cool thing about it is in the summer, the sun is above the cliff," he said.

"So it stays really cool and shaded."

"And then in the winter, the sun drops down and hits the cliff and warms up that whole amphitheater, so it passively heats up the bedroom."

Kroner explained that this property is one of many designed by his treehouse construction company, The Canopy Crew, in the Red River Gorge area.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Cliff Dweller’s orientation was a natural progression for The Canopy Crew, Kroner said, since he and his developers are always dreaming of new ways to appreciate the forest’s beauty.

And this specific location is truly "one of a kind," said Kroner.

FAITH, FAMILY AND FUN COMBINE IN BIBLE STORY COME TO LIFE IN KENTUCKY'S ARK ENCOUNTER

"We found a really cool spot to do it, where the whole building can kind of hang from the cliff roof," he said.

"So, once we found that spot, we got excited and built it."

Kroner emphasized the "cool feeling" of floating while visiting the two-year-old property, which immediately "hit the ground running" once it opened for rental.

"It booked out like crazy, and it stays pretty solid," he said.

"There is not anything else like it — it's a very unique experience."

Travelers can currently rent out the remote space for $417 per night through Airbnb.

The Canopy Crew has dabbled in experimental architecture for the last decade, so Cliff Dweller has been a dream for "a long time," Kroner shared.

STATE FLOWER QUIZ! CAN YOU MATCH THESE BEAUTIFUL FLOWERS WITH THEIR CORRECT STATES?

As a climber and heights enthusiast, Kroner turned his passions into creating living spaces for others after moving to the gorge from Cincinnati and living in his own treehouse for three years.

"There was something about being up in the canopy and spending a few days up high that I wanted to share with other people," he said.

"I've always found it to be calming — and it kind of reignites the flame inside of you to be a kid and not take life too seriously."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Canopy Crew is now putting the finishing touches on their 10th property.