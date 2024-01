Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

When US Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient Harry Perez Cerezo's 100th birthday was coming up last year, he was not sure how he wanted to celebrate the milestone birthday.

He jokingly told his niece, Josie Ramirez, that he wanted to celebrate at a restaurant where he could see some beautiful women.

What Cerezo did not know at the time was that such a place actually exists: Hooters.

So Ramirez and her husband took Cerezo to the El Paso location of the famous chicken wing chain for his birthday — and he had a blast.

"He enjoyed and he just loved it. They came and took pictures with him," Ramirez told Fox News Digital in a phone interview about the staff. "The whole atmosphere — everybody was very, very friendly," she said.

And he loved it so much that he decided to celebrate his 101st birthday at Hooters as well.

"He didn't think he was going to live to 101," Ramirez said.

But when his birthday rolled around again, he said he wanted to celebrate the same way he did the year before.

On Friday, Jan. 5, the Hooters in El Paso, Texas, along with the Veterans of Foreign Wars plus his family and friends, threw Cerezo a party for his 101st birthday.

There were decorations, a cake — and pretty ladies.

In addition to a signed Hooters hat, Cerezo was treated to a rendition of "Happy Birthday" by the chain's iconic waitstaff.

"He had such a smile on his face," said Ramirez.

"It was our honor to celebrate Harry’s 101st birthday!" Hooters El Paso wrote on its official Facebook page. "Harry spent 22 years serving his country and is a Purple Heart recipient and World War II and Korean War veteran!"

The company added, "Everyone go wish Harry a happy birthday!"

Wrote one commenter on the Hooters Facebook page, "Happy birthday, Harry. [It's] a privilege — thank you for your service and sacrifices."

Cerezo, who is originally from Puerto Rico, joined the U.S. Army as soon as he was able to as a teenager, Ramirez told Fox News Digital.

During World War II, "he was sent to Japan," said Ramirez.

While he was there, he was shot in the back — and ultimately received a Purple Heart.

Following his recovery, Cerezo was sent back into the war. He also served during the Korean War.

He retired after 22 years in the military, and moved to North Carolina to work for the U.S. Post Office.

After his retirement, he and his wife moved to El Paso. Cerezo's wife died in 2018.

"He's a very, very quiet, reserved guy," said Ramirez.

Despite his advanced age, Cerezo is "very active," said Ramirez — he even does daily workouts on his treadmill.

People are often surprised to hear that he is 101 years old, she said.

He watches Mexican soap operas, and absolutely loves watching game shows like "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" every night.

"He will not go anywhere with me until [the shows are] over," said Ramirez. "He hates Sundays because there are no games."

As for his future, Cerezo plans on celebrating every birthday that comes along at his new favorite spot: the El Paso Hooters.

"He told [local media] when they interviewed him, he said, 'I'll be here 'til I'm 105,'" said Ramirez.

