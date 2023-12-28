US Army releases its 2023 year-in-review photos: See these dramatic and memorable moments

As 2023 comes to a close, the U.S. Army has released images that capture a number of standout moments from the past year.
The images include everything from sweet reunions to tough training days and men and women in combat.
2023 YEAR IN REVIEW: PHOTOS
Here are a few of the experiences caught on camera by the U.S. Army in 2023.
Spend some time with these images as they capture sacrifice, dedication, service — and love of country.
