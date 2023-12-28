Expand / Collapse search
US Army releases its 2023 year-in-review photos: See these dramatic and memorable moments

U.S. Army released a set of dramatic photos capturing moments from 2023

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
As 2023 comes to a close, the U.S. Army has released images that capture a number of standout moments from the past year. 

The images include everything from sweet reunions to tough training days and men and women in combat. 

Here are a few of the experiences caught on camera by the U.S. Army in 2023. 

Spend some time with these images as they capture sacrifice, dedication, service — and love of country. 

  • U.S. Military Academy's Parachute team
    The U.S. Military Academy's Parachute team teamed up with the 2nd Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, for a day of parachute jumps, Sep.6, 2023, at West Point, N.Y.  (Sgt. 1st Class Luisito Brooks/U.S. Army)

  • U.S. Army Soldiers with 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    U.S. Army Soldiers with 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, supporting NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland (eFP Poland), joined other troops from Albania, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom with eFP Latvia for exercise Verboom in Adazi, Latvia, Oct. 28, 2023. During exercise Verboom, U.S. engineers supported eFP Latvia by constructing an improvised door handle charge to demonstrate how to infiltrate a locked door. (Capt. H. Howey/U.S. Army)

  • Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment
    Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) place U.S. flags at gravesites in Section 25 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 25, 2023. This was the 75th anniversary of Flags In where over 1,000 service members placed more than 260,000 flags at gravesites at Arlington National Cemetery and the U.S. Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home National Cemetery.  (Elizabeth Fraser/U.S. Army)

  • West Point graduation
    The U.S. Military Academy at West Point held its graduation and commissioning ceremony for the Class of 2023 at Michie Stadium at West Point, New York, on May 27, 2023. Vice President Kamala Harris was the commencement speaker. (Cadet Noah Murray/U.S. Army)

  • Black Hawk crew
    A Maine Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk crew conducts a training flight near Bangor, Maine, June 13, 2023.  (Warrant Officer 1 Patrik Orcutt/U.S. Army)

  • Sgt. Lauren Cox completes an 11-mile ruck
    Idaho Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Lauren Cox completes an 11-mile ruck with a 40-pound weight in a pack during the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition near Boise, Idaho, Sept. 16, 2023. During the competition, 15 Idaho National Guardsmen participated in intensified tests that challenged candidates physically and mentally while evaluating the ability to shoot, move, communicate and survive. (U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur/U.S. Army)

  • President Biden Memorial Day
    President Joe Biden pauses for a moment of reverence while participating in a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 29, 2023. (Henry Villarama/U.S. Army)

  • West Point cadet marches back from Camp Buckner
    A West Point cadet marches back from Camp Buckner to culminate Cadet Basic Training at the U.S. Military Academy, Aug. 7, 2023.  (Michelle Matos/U.S. Army)

  • U.S. Army Pfc. Jessica Kwiatkowski
    Sentinel U.S. Army Pfc. Jessica Kwiatkowski from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) walks the mat at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 11, 2023. (Elizabeth Fraser/U.S. Army)

  • young girl hugs a Soldier
    A young girl hugs a soldier during a deployment ceremony for more than 150 Delaware Army National Guardsmen in New Castle, Delaware, Jan. 13, 2023. The citizen soldiers are scheduled to deploy to southwest Asia for one year in support of U.S. Central Command. (Delaware Army National Guard/U.S. Army)

