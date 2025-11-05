Expand / Collapse search
Health

Diabetes prevention linked to specific type of exercise, study shows

Both cardio and strength-training showed benefits, but weightlifting provided better diabetes prevention

By Khloe Quill Fox News
Dr. Siegel's tips for reducing risk of prediabetes Video

Dr. Siegel's tips for reducing risk of prediabetes

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel reacts to a new study showing one in three American teenagers have prediabetes.

New research suggests that picking up the weights may be more effective than hitting the treadmill when it comes to controlling blood sugar and preventing diabetes.

A team from Virginia Tech’s Fralin Biomedical Research Institute has discovered that resistance training — like weightlifting or bodyweight exercises — may do a better job at improving how the body manages sugar and fat. 

To understand how different types of exercise affect metabolism, researchers fed mice a high-fat diet to mimic human obesity and insulin resistance, which are two major risk factors for type 2 diabetes.

MEN MAY NEED TO WORK TWICE AS HARD AS WOMEN TO PREVENT POTENTIALLY DEADLY DISEASE

They split the mice into two workout groups: endurance trainers that ran on a wheel, and strength trainers that had to lift a weighted door to get their food, which mimics squatting under increasing loads.

After several weeks, both exercise groups showed big health benefits compared to sedentary mice — including less body fat, better blood sugar control and more efficient insulin use — but the "weightlifting" mice came out ahead.

Mice or hamsters in a lab on a wheel

Mice that "lifted weights" controlled blood sugar better than those that ran, even when on a high-fat diet. (iStock)

"Our data showed that both running and weightlifting reduce fat in the abdomen and under the skin, and improve blood glucose maintenance, with better insulin signaling in skeletal muscle," Zhen Yan, professor and director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC’s Center for Exercise Medicine Research, said in a press release.

MEDITERRANEAN DIET PAIRED WITH OTHER LIFESTYLE CHANGES SLASHES DIABETES RISK

"Importantly, weightlifting outperforms running in these health benefits."

The mice that lifted weights not only burned off more fat under their skin, but also reduced the more dangerous visceral fat, the kind that wraps around internal organs and raises diabetes risk. 

They also cleared sugar from their blood more effectively than the runners.

A fit senior woman is carrying a dumbbell in her fitness class.

Weightlifting didn’t just make mice stronger — their bodies also handled sugar more efficiently and resisted diabetes. (iStock)

These benefits weren’t simply because they built more muscle, the researchers found — the resistance workouts also triggered unique changes in metabolism and muscle-signaling that helped control glucose levels more efficiently.

While this research was conduced in mice and not humans, it adds to a growing body of evidence showing that strength training is a powerful tool for metabolic health.

It could also be encouraging for people who can’t do long bouts of cardio, highlighting how resistance training may offer a good alternative.

Cheerful couple running together outside

Scientists say combining cardio and strength training could deliver the best results for long-term metabolic health. (iStock)

"The findings also bring good news for people who, for any number of reasons, cannot engage in endurance-type exercise," Yan said. "Weight training has equal, if not better, anti-diabetes benefits."

The researchers recommend combining cardio and strength training for best results, creating a balanced approach that targets the heart, muscles and metabolism.

"The take-home message is that you should do both endurance and resistance exercise, if possible, to get the most health benefit," Yan added.

The study was published in the Journal of Sport and Health Science.

Khloe Quill is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. She and the lifestyle team cover a range of story topics including food and drink, travel, and health. 

