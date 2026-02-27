Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Health Newsletter

'SuperAgers' stay mentally sharp well past 80, as scientists reveal the reason

And more of this week's top health stories, right to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Top stories

→ Some 80-year-olds still have razor-sharp brains — and now scientists know why

→ One father's nightly bathroom habit was missed sign of common cancer

→ 5 ways to preserve vision as you age, according to an ophthalmologist

Older couple sit on couch in living room

SuperAger Ralph Rehbock sits with his wife in his home.  (Shane Collins, Northwestern University)

On the lookout

→ Heart disease threat projected to climb sharply for key demographic

→ Heavy snow is recipe for serious heart attack risk, experts say

Flu season could linger into spring as doctors warn of second wave

Woman feeling sick

A doctor says the second wave of flu season may be worse than previous years. (iStock)

Conversation starters

→ One type of olive oil has a surprising effect on brainpower in aging adults

→ Common vision issue linked to type of lighting used in homes

→ Some supplements may pose risks for people with diabetes, experts say

Medical advances

Alzheimer's symptoms could be predicted years in advance through one simple test

→ Combination nasal spray vaccine could protect against COVID, flu and pneumonia

→ Weight-loss medications could impact sexual health in unexpected ways

Stat of the week

More than 59% of women may have high blood pressure by 2050, according to a new report from the American Heart Association.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue