Heart disease threat projected to climb sharply for key demographic

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new report by the American Heart Association (AHA) included some troubling predictions for the future of women’s health.

The forecast, published in the journal Circulation on Wednesday, projected increases in various comorbidities in American females by 2050.

More than 59% of women were predicted to have high blood pressure, up from less than 49% currently.

The review also projected that more than 25% of women will have diabetes, compared to about 15% today, and more than 61% will have obesity, compared to 44% currently.

As a result of these risk factors, the prevalence of cardiovascular disease and stroke is expected to rise to 14.4% from 10.7%.

Not all trends were negative, as unhealthy cholesterol prevalence is expected to drop to about 22% from more than 42% today, the report stated.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Dr. Elizabeth Klodas, a cardiologist and founder of Step One Foods in Minnesota, commented on these "jarring findings."

"The fact that on our current trajectory, cardiometabolic disease is projected to explode in women within one generation should be a huge wake-up call," she told Fox News Digital.

NEARLY 90% OF AMERICANS AT RISK OF SILENT DISEASE — HERE'S WHAT TO KNOW

"Hypertension, diabetes, obesity — these are all major risk factors for heart disease, and we are already seeing what those risks are driving. Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, eclipsing all other causes of death, including breast cancer."

Klodas warned that heart disease starts early, progresses "stealthily," and can present "out of the blue in devastating ways."

The AHA published another study on Thursday revealing one million hospitalizations, showing that heart attack deaths are climbing among adults below the age of 55.

The more alarming finding, according to Klodas, is that young women were found more likely to die after their first heart attack than men of the same age.

DOCTOR SHARES 3 SIMPLE CHANGES TO STAY HEALTHY AND INDEPENDENT AS YOU AGE

"This is all especially tragic since heart disease is almost entirely preventable," she said. "The earlier you start, the better."

Children can show early evidence of plaque deposition in their arteries, which can be reversed through lifestyle changes if "undertaken early enough and aggressively enough," according to the expert.

Klodas suggested that rising heart conditions are associated with traditional risk factors, like smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity and a sedentary lifestyle.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

Doctors are also seeing higher rates of preeclampsia, or high blood pressure during pregnancy, as well as gestational diabetes. Klodas noted that these are sex-specific risk factors that don’t typically contribute to complications until after menopause.

The best way to protect a healthy heart is to "do the basics," Klodas recommended, including the following lifestyle habits.

If you smoke or vape, quit.

Move more.

Attend to your mental health and your sleep.

Eat better.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Klodas especially emphasized making improvements to diet, as the food people eat affects "every single risk factor that the AHA’s report highlights."

"High blood pressure, high blood sugar, high cholesterol, excess weight – these are all conditions that are driven in part or in whole by food," she said. "We eat multiple times every single day, which means what we eat has profound cumulative effects over time."

"Even a small improvement in dietary intake, when maintained, can have a massive positive impact on health."

The doctor also recommends changing out a few snacks per day for healthier choices, which has been proven to "yield medication-level cholesterol reductions" in a month.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"Keep up that small change and, over the course of a year, you could also lose 20 pounds and reduce your sodium intake enough to avoid blood pressure-lowering medications," Klodas added.

"Women should not view the AHA report as inevitable. We have power over our health destinies. We just need to use it."