5 ways to preserve your vision as you age, according to an ophthalmologist

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As people age, vision naturally declines and the risk of eye conditions increases. That includes age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a condition that typically occurs in patients older than 50.

AMD is one of the leading causes of vision loss among adults over 60 and impacts millions of Americans, according to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.

The condition degrades the ability to read, drive and recognize faces. AMD has no cure, so experts advocate for early detection and prevention.

In more advanced stages of AMD, patients may notice wavy straight lines, dark spots in their vision, or blurred central vision, according to ophthalmologist Dr. Vaidehi Dedania at NYU Langone Health.

Vision loss can be particularly difficult for seniors, as impaired eyesight can lead to more falls, decreased mobility and loss of independence, the doctor told Fox News Digital.

"We are moving toward a world where we don't just react to vision loss — we can intercept it and take measures to delay what used to be inevitable for many patients," Dedania said.

While the main risk factors for age-related macular degeneration are genetics and aging, the expert shared the following five lifestyle changes that could decrease the risk and severity of the disease.

DOCTOR SHARES 3 SIMPLE CHANGES TO STAY HEALTHY AND INDEPENDENT AS YOU AGE

No. 1: Stop smoking

Smoking is a major risk factor of AMD and can "significantly impact" the risk of vision loss, according to Dedania.

"The oxidative stress from smoking can really affect the retinal cells, and this is what increases someone's risk of macular deterioration," she told Fox News Digital. The habit can also speed up AMD's progression and reduce the effectiveness of treatments.

"We really encourage people who smoke to stop smoking, especially if they have family members with this condition," the expert told Fox News Digital.

People who stopped smoking 20 years ago may have a risk level similar to those whose risk is based primarily on age and genetics, she noted. "That’s why quitting as early as possible is so important."

No. 2: Get proper nutrition

Eating a healthy diet can impact the advancement of any disease, including AMD.

Diets high in processed foods, sugar and fat are associated with macular degeneration due to an imbalance of the gut microbiome, according to a recent study by researchers at the University of California, Davis.

COMMON DIABETES DRUG MAY HELP PRESERVE EYESIGHT AS PEOPLE AGE

"These are things that are currently still being explored, but we definitely know that our diet affects our risk of macular degeneration and how advanced it's going to be," Dedania told Fox News Digital.

She recommends adding more leafy greens and maintaining a balanced diet to support a healthy gut microbiome. In particular, she is a big advocate of the Mediterranean diet.

3. Consider supplements

Certain supplements can decrease the risk of AMD. In particular, AREDS2 is a specific combination of vitamins and minerals used in the Age-Related Eye Disease Study 2.

In clinical trials, the AREDS2 formula was shown to help slow progression of AMD in people with intermediate or late stages of the disease, according to the National Eye Institute.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"While patients can take these supplements early on, we really only have data to show that it helps after they've already reached the intermediate stage," Dedania noted.

While taking the supplement very early on may not significantly impact risk, it is safe to start anytime as long as patients aren't doubling up on their vitamins, according to the doctor.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Dedania noted that earlier formulations of AREDS — without the "2" — included beta-carotene, which has since been removed due to its link to lung cancer in smokers.

"Make sure that you're finding the supplement that has AREDS2 on it and use that one," she advised.

4. Exercise regularly

Regular movement is another core pillar of health that can help slow the progression of disease.

"Exercise falls into the overall balance of a healthy lifestyle," Dedania said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

"We know that exercise also diminishes oxidative stress, and these are things that we aim to do just for overall well-being — but there are studies that show that it also benefits patients with macular degeneration in terms of their risk of advanced disease."

No. 5: Get regular eye exams

Seeing your eye doctor for routine screenings could be the key to spotting an issue before it’s too late.

With AMD, patients are not typically symptomatic until they’ve reached intermediate or advanced stages of the disease. "Patients may have macular degeneration and they don't know," Dedania said.

The ophthalmologist reiterated that the disease is not frequently seen in patients under 50, and signs often go undetected in patients over 60.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"It is important for patients 50 and above to have a general eye exam and come equipped with the knowledge of whether they have family members with macular degeneration," she advised.