Heavy snow is recipe for serious heart attack risk, experts say: What to know

In addition to travel and logistical challenges, heavy snowfall can be detrimental to people's health.

As the northeast faces historic snow accumulation this week, experts are warning of the physical risks of shoveling heavy snow, particularly for those who do not exercise regularly or have pre-existing health conditions.

"The combination of the wet, heavy snow and the heavy winds make it more of a health risk because it’s much harder to get around," Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel told Fox News Digital.

"In the aftermath of the storm, as the temperatures drop, the heavy, wet snow forms ice, which makes walking and driving treacherous."

Heavy, wet snow can get inside clothes and cause "more of a chill," potentially leading to hypothermia in severe cases, according to Siegel.

In a Monday appearance on "Fox & Friends," the doctor stressed the importance of being properly dressed in these conditions.

"I saw this morning people who weren't covered properly … weren't wearing gloves, didn't have the full hat, or the kind of overcoat they needed," he said.

"They also weren't looking out for each other. You need to look out for each other. With this kind of wind, you get really easily discombobulated."

Siegel urged people to stay indoors unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave their home.

"Watch out if you are outside for brief periods — for fallen power lines or for trees that are down. That's very, very dangerous as well," he cautioned. "That's where a lot of the injuries come from."

There’s also an increased risk of falling, as well as electrocution from power lines being weighed down by heavy snow. Going without power poses its own health risks, Siegel mentioned.

Dr. Joshua Latzman, cardiologist at White Plains Hospital Physician Associates in White Plains, New York, shared with the American Heart Association (AMA) that research has shown heavy snow shoveling can put "significant stress on the heart."

"In frigid temperatures, that added strain can increase the risk of a heart-related event," he said. "This can be especially dangerous for people who are out of shape or not used to strenuous activity."

Shoveling in the wind can also increase the risk of a health event, since exposure to colder air can raise blood pressure and constrict the coronary arteries, according to the AMA.

"Many heart-related events occur in people who are usually inactive," Latzman went on. "When someone who is sedentary suddenly takes on heavy shoveling after a storm, that unexpected strain can unfortunately lead to a serious emergency."

Straining to lift something heavy can have the same effect if normal breathing is impacted.

Other at-risk groups include people who are obese, those who smoke or have smoked in the past, people with diabetes, and those with high cholesterol or high blood pressure. Anyone who has previously had a heart attack or stroke is also at greater risk, the AMA reported.

"Anyone with these characteristics, including people who have undergone bypass surgery or coronary angioplasty, should not be shoveling snow," Latzman concluded.

Siegel urged those who may be at risk to avoid going out with their shovels and "being a hero."

"It's about the most cardiac expenditure of energy that you can have," he said. "So if you've been sedentary, don't go and shovel. Get a younger person or somebody who's in much better shape to do it."

If shoveling is unavoidable, experts advise doing it gradually and at a comfortable pace. The AMA also suggests covering your mouth and nose and dressing in layers, including a hat and gloves.

Pushing or sweeping the snow is safer than lifting and throwing, as it requires less energy.