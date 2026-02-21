Some supplements may pose risks for people with diabetes, experts say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some surveys find that about 75% of U.S. adults have used supplements, while federal survey data shows that 58% used one in the past 30 days — but some groups should exercise caution, experts say.

There are many different supplements — including vitamins, minerals, herbs, amino acids and probiotics — designed to fill nutrient gaps and support overall wellness. Some target specific functions, such as immune support, muscle recovery and bone health, according to multiple medical sources.

Unlike prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications, supplements usually aren’t FDA-approved before they are marketed, but the FDA does regulate them and can take action against unsafe or misbranded products.

For people with diabetes, the following supplements could pose serious health risks, as they can affect blood glucose levels or interact with medications, per the National Institutes of Health.

St. John’s Wort

Dawn Menning, a California-based registered dietitian and certified diabetes care and education specialist with Nutu, a healthy lifestyle app, says people with diabetes should avoid taking St. John's Wort as a supplement.

Primarily touted as a natural remedy for mild to moderate depression, St. John’s Wort could have additional benefits for anxiety, sleep issues, and menopausal or PMS-related symptoms.

"This herbal remedy can interfere with many diabetes medications by affecting the way the body breaks them down," Menning told Fox News Digital. "This can make medications less effective and blood sugar management more difficult."

Chromium

This supplement is often marketed for its ability to improve blood sugar regulation in people with type 2 diabetes, Menning noted, but there is limited evidence and the research is "mixed."

"Taking this supplement with insulin or oral diabetes medications may increase the risk of hypoglycemia," she cautioned. This condition can increase the risk of dizziness, fatigue and fainting, according to Healthline.

Bitter melon supplements

These are often taken to help with reducing blood sugar levels in people with diabetes, Menning noted.

"It contains compounds such as polypeptide-p, which may act like insulin," she said. "Taking this with diabetes medications could increase the risk of hypoglycemia."

Niacin (vitamin B3)

This supplement is sometimes used to help manage cholesterol levels — but in people with diabetes, it may also raise blood sugar levels, increasing the risk of hyperglycemia (high blood sugar).

"I would caution against using high-dose niacin supplements because it can noticeably raise blood sugar levels and make it harder to keep A1c in an optimal range," Michelle Routhenstein, preventive cardiology dietitian at EntirelyNourished.com in New York, told Fox News Digital.

Ginseng

Asian ginseng has been linked to a boost in energy, focus and immune system health. It also contains antioxidants, which can provide cellular protection, according to Cleveland Clinic.

While it has also been linked to improved cardiometabolic factors for those with prediabetes and diabetes, some evidence suggests that ginseng could lower blood sugar levels when combined with diabetes medications.

Β-carotene

This supplement is primarily used as an antioxidant and a source of vitamin A to support vision, immune function, and overall eye and skin health.

"The American Diabetes Association recommends against β-carotene supplementation for people with diabetes because of its association with increased lung cancer and cardiovascular mortality risk," Jordan Hill, a registered dietitian with Top Nutrition Coaching in Colorado, told Fox News Digital.

High-dose cinnamon (Cassia cinnamon)

Cinnamon is often promoted as a supplement for diabetes management and weight loss, as some research has shown it can help to reduce blood sugar and lower insulin resistance.

However, consuming large amounts of cinnamon can enhance the effects of diabetes and cause blood sugar levels to fall too low, which can cause hypoglycemia, Healthline warns.

Cinnamon also includes a compound called coumarin, which can cause liver damage if consumed in large amounts.

This supplement can help to promote healthy digestion, skin and nervous system function, according to Mayo Clinic.

High doses of nicotinic acid (a form of niacin) can raise blood sugar levels and interfere with the effectiveness of diabetes medications, warns the National Institutes of Health.

"These doses can even raise blood sugar levels in people who don’t have diabetes," the NIH states.

Aloe vera

Oral aloe vera is often promoted for diabetes, weight loss and inflammatory bowel disease.

However, when paired with diabetes medications, it could cause blood sugar levels to dip and increase the risk of hypoglycemia with medications, according to the National Institutes of Health. It can also cause gastrointestinal side effects.

For most supplements, Menning noted, "there isn't evidence to support a beneficial effect on diabetes or its complications."

"The primary concern with most supplements is not direct harm, but rather the lack of regulatory oversight."

The American Diabetes Standards of Care state: "Without underlying deficiency, there are no benefits from herbal or nonherbal (i.e., vitamin or mineral) supplementation for people with diabetes."

The American Association of Clinical Endocrinology advises caution with all unregulated nutritional supplements due to "inconsistent composition, quality and potential for harm," Hill said.

Experts recommend speaking with a doctor before starting any supplement to understand how it could affect blood sugar levels, medications or overall diabetes management.