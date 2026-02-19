Aging expert reveals 3 daily habits to protect independence in your golden years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Quote of the week

"If you're not sleeping, everything else tends to fall apart."

→ Dr. Mary Claire Haver, certified menopause specialist and founder of The 'Pause Life, on making simple lifestyle changes for a longer life

Top stories

→ Food pyramid backlash: Low-fat era may have fueled obesity, says doctor

→ Eating oatmeal for two days has unexpected impact on heart health

→ Your bedroom temperature could be putting your heart in serious danger

On the lookout

→ State confirms outbreak of sexually transmitted fungal infection

→ Hundreds of wild bird deaths spark bird flu warnings

→ Common respiratory bacteria detected in eyes of Alzheimer’s patients

Conversation starters

→ Single dose of powerful psychedelic cuts depression symptoms in study

→ Gordon Ramsay slams 'stupid' Ozempic-inspired restaurant menu trend

→ Viral grocery shopping method promises to slash spending

Healthy living

→ Jessie James Decker reveals one wellness habit she never skips to look and feel her best

→ Change to nightly eating habits may help protect the heart, study suggests