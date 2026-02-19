Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Health

Nightly bathroom habit was missed sign of common men's cancer: 'I didn't know'

Routine check led to prostate cancer diagnosis within three weeks

By Khloe Quill Fox News
close
Ben Sasse says cancer diagnosis reshaped his faith and priorities Video

Ben Sasse says cancer diagnosis reshaped his faith and priorities

Former U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska spoke candidly about his faith and confronting death during an emotional interview published on Wednesday. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A father was diagnosed with prostate cancer after chalking his nightly bathroom trips up to drinking too much fluid before bed, as reported by SWNS.

"I would wake up in the middle of the night and go to the loo a couple of times, but I never thought too much of it," Ed Matthews, who lives in London, told the news outlet.

Matthews wrote off the early warning signs — until he received a shocking diagnosis in April 2025.

WANT TO STAY HEALTHY AFTER 40? DOCTORS SAY MEN SHOULD CONSIDER 14 MEDICAL TESTS

The avid golfer and skier said he felt "fit and healthy" when he went in for a routine health check provided by his employer last April.

There, he underwent a prostate-specific antigen test, which showed a reading of 4.2. (Traditionally, a PSA level under 4.0 ng/mL is considered "normal.")

Ed Matthews, a father in London, ignored his frequent bathroom breaks until a diagnosis brought them to center stage.

As an enthusiastic golfer and skier, Matthews said he felt "fit and healthy" when he went for a routine health check provided by his employer last April. (Ed Matthews / SWNS)

While the number was slightly higher than normal, doctors considered it "nothing too alarming." They did, however, refer Matthews to a urologist as a precaution.

PROSTATE CANCER PATIENTS SEE LONGER SURVIVAL WITH NEW COMBINATION DRUG

When an MRI scan produced inconclusive results, Matthews underwent a biopsy. Less than three weeks after he went for the original check-up, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Ed Matthews with his daughter.

Matthews plans to run the London Marathon in two months, along with his daughter, for Prostate Cancer UK to raise awareness of the disease. (Ed Matthews / SWNS)

"From being a fit human being all your life, your world’s turned upside down," he told SWNS, adding that it felt as though he’d been thrown into a "world of pain."

"It was an emotional shock … No one ever wants to be told they’ve got cancer."

CANCER SURVIVAL RATES REACH RECORD HIGH, BUT DEADLIEST TYPES STILL PUT AMERICANS AT RISK

Matthews underwent robotic surgery to remove his prostate last July, and tests since then haven’t shown any traces of cancer.

"I never had any issues with blood, but it was about a year or 18 months of going to the toilet more frequently," he said.

"Your world’s turned upside down."

Matthews said he "didn’t really know" what the prostate was before receiving his diagnosis.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

The prostate is a small, firm, partly muscular gland that helps make up the male reproductive system, according to Cleveland Clinic's website.

For every 100 American males, 13 will develop prostate cancer at some point in their lives, the above source stated. Approximately 35,770 people in the U.S. die from the disease each year.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Matthews is now planning to run the London Marathon for Prostate Cancer UK to raise awareness.

Ed Matthews taking a selfie on the coast.

Matthews says he has encouraged others in his own life to get tested after his harrowing experience. (Ed Matthews / SWNS)

"I was very open and honest and told people what happened, and I think that’s caused a lot of people, friends, connections to go off and get tested," he told SWNS.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Early-stage prostate cancer rarely causes symptoms. However, as the disease progresses, changes include a frequent, sometimes urgent, need to urinate, especially at night. Other signs include weak urine flow, flow that starts and stops, and blood when using the restroom, per Cleveland Clinic.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Experts advise people experiencing any of these symptoms to contact their healthcare provider.

Khloe Quill is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. She and the lifestyle team cover a range of story topics including food and drink, travel, and health. 

Close modal

Continue