Simple brushing routine could reduce dementia risk, say dental health experts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brushing your teeth could do more than brighten your smile — it may also help you live longer.

Growing research suggests that good oral hygiene is linked to a reduced risk of serious conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease and rheumatoid arthritis.

At the annual American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) conference, which took place in Arizona last week, a group of researchers explored this evidence, calling the mouth a "gateway to overall health."

3 SIMPLE LIFESTYLE CHANGES COULD ADD ALMOST A DECADE TO YOUR LIFE, RESEARCH SHOWS

During the event, titled "The Mouth as a Gateway to Overall Health," panelists from medical schools across the U.S. discussed how the mouth was previously viewed as a separate entity from the rest of the body.

"However, researchers now know that the oral cavity and the body are deeply interconnected," the presentation synopsis states on the AAAS website.

The panelists noted that past research suggests the oral cavity can influence the health of other organs, including the joints, brain and gut, according to Euro News.

Panelist Alpdogan Kantarci, a professor at the University of Minnesota’s School of Dentistry, reportedly said during the event, "We now think that maintaining your teeth in health may be associated with a reduced risk of more than 50 systemic conditions."

SLEEP PATTERNS COULD PREDICT RISK FOR DEMENTIA, CANCER AND STROKE, STUDY SUGGESTS

"Research is now showing that in people with mild or moderate diseases, those who are brushing and taking care of their teeth or seeing a dentist and having advanced cleanings are showing much better cognitive responses," he added.

The presenters discussed how periodontitis, a severe form of gum disease that worsens with age, affects the bone and tissues supporting the teeth.

The condition leads to "ongoing inflammation and progressive damage," triggering immune responses and increasing the risk of rheumatoid arthritis and dementia.

Oral health and longevity

Research from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston, published in The Lancet, Health Longevity, in 2024, concluded that oral health should be considered an "integral component of the overall healthcare system and an important factor in accessing aging."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"Oral health conditions could be potential risk factors for physical frailty or functional disability," the authors stated. "The importance of oral health for overall well-being and longevity should be emphasized."

Additional research published in the journal Neurology in 2023 found that people with good dental hygiene had better memory, while gum disease and tooth loss were linked with less gray matter in the brain and reduced decline in mental health.

The role of daily brushing

Dr. Michael J. Wei, DDS, a cosmetic and restorative dentist in New York City, confirmed that there are numerous benefits to brushing your teeth more frequently.

"From a preventive health perspective, brushing three times a day helps control the bacterial biofilm that fuels gum disease and chronic inflammation," he told Fox News Digital. "Inflammation in the mouth does not remain isolated — it can influence cardiovascular health, metabolic function and immune balance."

When plaque is disrupted throughout the day, the body's inflammatory triggers are reduced, Wei said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

"Over time, lowering that burden may contribute to healthier aging and a reduced risk of systemic disease," he said. "Small, disciplined daily habits often have the greatest long-term impact."

Although maintaining proper oral health is not a "guaranteed safeguard" against dementia, Wei considers it "one meaningful way to reduce modifiable risk factors."

Consistently brushing, flossing, getting routine dental cleanings and addressing issues like grinding or jaw tension "all contribute to lowering inflammation and preventing long-term damage," he added.

Technique matters

Brushing too much or too aggressively can lead to different complications, experts caution.

"Brushing too aggressively or using a hard-bristled toothbrush can lead to enamel wear, gum recession and tooth sensitivity," Wei warned. "The balance comes down to frequency paired with proper technique, using a soft-bristled or electric toothbrush, and gentle, controlled movements."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Dr. Richard Lipari, a cosmetic and general dentist at Lipari & Mangiameli Dentistry in Chappaqua, New York, agreed that brushing teeth twice a day for two minutes with a soft-bristled toothbrush and gentle pressure is sufficient for proper hygiene and oral health.

"Brushing a third time per day is fine as long as it’s done gently and correctly," he told Fox News Digital. "Think of it as massaging the teeth and gums, not scrubbing them."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Dr. Luis R. Dominicis Jr., DDS, AVP of dental services at AltaMed Health Services in California, recommends scheduling a routine dental checkup and asking about the proper way to brush and floss.

"Ask which toothbrush and toothpaste are best for you and whether there are signs of gum recession or enamel wear," he advised in an interview with Fox News Digital. "Following your recommended treatment plan can help you maintain a healthy mouth and support your overall well-being."