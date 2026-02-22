Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Health

Scientists discover 5,000-year-old bacterium resistant to modern antibiotics

Ancient strain found to resist medications used to treat serious infections

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
close
New study links increased bacteria exposure to early-onset colon cancer Video

New study links increased bacteria exposure to early-onset colon cancer

Gastroenterologist Dr. Joseph Salhab joins 'Fox & Friends' to examine a new study on the effects of pathogenic gut bacteria and tips for limiting exposure to harmful bacteria.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scientists have discovered that a bacterium trapped in an ice cave for 5,000 years is resistant to several modern antibiotics.

The bacterium was found in Scarisoara Ice Cave in Romania, where researchers drilled a 25-meter ice core representing about 13,000 years of frozen history.

The research was published in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology.

To prevent contamination, the ice samples were carefully stored and transported to the lab while still frozen. From the ice, scientists isolated a strain of bacteria called Psychrobacter SC65A.3. 

Wooden walkway inside a moss-covered limestone cave with icicles and snow in Romania.

Inside the cave seen here, scientists uncovered bacteria preserved for thousands of years that can resist modern treatments. (iStock)

Although it is thousands of years old, the strain was found to resist 10 antibiotics that are commonly used today to treat serious infections.

These include medications such as rifampicin, vancomycin and ciprofloxacin, the study found.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"The 10 antibiotics we found resistance to are widely used in oral and injectable therapies used to treat a range of serious bacterial infections in clinical practice," said Cristina Purcarea, senior scientist at the Institute of Biology Bucharest of the Romanian Academy, in a press release.

Person drilling a hole in ice with a manual ice auger for ice fishing on a frozen lake.

The organism was uncovered in a Romanian cave during the drilling of a 25-meter ice core. (iStock)

Researchers tested the ancient strain against 28 antibiotics from 10 drug classes and identified more than 100 genes linked to antibiotic resistance.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"Studying microbes such as Psychrobacter SC65A.3 retrieved from millennia-old ice cave deposits reveals how antibiotic resistance evolved naturally in the environment, long before modern antibiotics were ever used," Purcarea said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

The findings suggest that antibiotic resistance existed in nature long before the development of modern medicines, according to the researchers.

A scientist is sitting in her lab and looking trough the microscope

In testing the ancient strain with 28 antibiotics in 10 drug families, the scientists (not pictured) detected over 100 genes connected to antibiotic resistance. (iStock)

The strain also showed resistance to medications including trimethoprim, clindamycin and metronidazole, which are used to treat infections of the lungs, urinary tract, skin and reproductive system.

Study limitations

The study examined just one bacterial strain from one cave sample, and there is no evidence that the ancient microbe is currently infecting people or spreading, the researchers noted.

Experts also pointed out that Psychrobacter is an environmental bacterium that doesn't have clinical antibiotic "breakpoints," which are clear cut-off numbers that tell doctors whether a bacterium is officially "resistant" to an antibiotic.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Because this environmental bacterium doesn’t have established clinical testing standards, its lab-measured resistance can’t be interpreted the same way doctors classify dangerous hospital superbugs.

Related Article

Ancient plague mystery cracked after DNA found in 4,000-year-old animal remains
Ancient plague mystery cracked after DNA found in 4,000-year-old animal remains

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

Close modal

Continue