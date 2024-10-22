Veterans in the spotlight as celebrity chef shares unique ways to make a difference

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A celebrity chef and veteran is sharing ways to support others on Veterans Day and beyond through local efforts.

Chef Robert Irvine, best known as host of The Food Network’s "Restaurant: Impossible," spoke with Fox News Digital ahead of Nov. 11 to discuss the importance of Veterans Day.

VETERANS DESERVE 'NATIONAL MOMENT OF GRATITUDE' TO HELP HEAL ‘UNSEEN WOUNDS’

"You listen to these World War II veterans, Vietnam veterans, Afghanistan, Iraq veterans, [and] there’s a piece missing" in terms of "that support system," he noted.

The chef, entrepreneur, author and veteran started the Robert Irvine Foundation in 2014 with the purpose of supporting military servicemembers after their time in combat.

He spent time in the U.K.'s Royal Navy as a chef and served aboard Her Majesty's Royal Yacht Britannia, according to his biography.

"I wanted to talk about physical and mental health … My quest, being a food and fitness guy, was to empower people through food and fitness," he said.

Since then, Irvine’s foundation has helped serve meals to nearly 60,000 heroes and their families through its Breaking Bread With Heroes events. It has also donated 30 mobility devices to heroes and matched heroes with life-changing service dogs, among other efforts.

US ARMY VETERAN STARTS SUCCESSFUL BARBECUE BUSINESS DESPITE HEALTH CHALLENGES: ‘VERY PROUD’

The Robert Irvine Foundation (RIF) also hosts an annual Military Heroes Charity Golf Tournament for golfers.

Each year, it also plans an immersive annual food and eats fundraising event called Beats N’ Eats, which offers a seven-course meal prepared by local and celebrity chefs, according to the organization.

For Veterans Day 2024, Irvine shared unique ways to get involved in the community while thanking the men and women who have fought for the country and gone out of their way to help other Americans.

DON'T HAVE TIME TO EAT HEALTHY FOODS? YES, YOU DO, CELEBRITY CHEF INSISTS

"We have to recognize it doesn’t mean saying, ‘Thanks for your service,’ because that doesn’t do anything. It means cooking a meal, inviting someone to your house, calling your … local VA and seeing how you can help," he said.

"Drop a meal off to a veteran. Invite a veteran to your house. Get involved in church groups."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Irvine emphasized the importance of getting veterans "out of a room and involved in a community so it stops and drops that suicide [rate]."

"In 2021, suicide was the 13th-leading cause of death for veterans overall, and the second-leading cause of death among veterans under age 45," according to the 2023 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report from the U.S. Dept. of Veteran Affairs.

The chef and veterans advocate also discussed the importance of teaching children about the military and its significance.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"We don’t educate our children about our military and what they do for us," Irvine said, noting the urgent need to do so.

He also mentioned the importance of voting in this election cycle and beyond.

"Freedom is huge right now. We have the choice to vote … Look at all the other countries that don’t have that freedom," he said.

If someone exhibits signs of suicidal thoughts, experts urge seeking help immediately by calling or texting 988 or chatting at 988lifeline.org.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Melissa Rudy contributed reporting.