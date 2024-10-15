Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Food-Drink

Don't have time to eat healthy foods? Yes, you do, celebrity chef insists

Eating well means doing smart meal prep in advance, says chef Robert Irvine

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Chef Robert Irvine shares simple ways to stay healthy: 'Buy fresh food' Video

Chef Robert Irvine shares simple ways to stay healthy: 'Buy fresh food'

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine spoke with Fox News Digital about his best tips for maintaining a healthy diet, including eating fruits and vegetables. He also shared the importance of regular exercise.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Making healthy decisions at the grocery store can be simple, celebrity chef Robert Irvine claims. 

Irvine shared his thoughts with Fox News Digital about what to buy when it comes to shopping for food at the grocery store. (See the video at the top of this article.) 

The Florida-based chef and host of the popular Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible" offered his advice for those looking to eat healthfully at home. 

5 EGG MYTHS DISPELLED BY AN EXPERT, PLUS TIPS FOR EVERY EGG LOVER

"Don't buy processed food. Buy fresh food and cook yourself," he said in a video interview. 

The chef said he does it every day — even on the road when he's traveling and is away from his usual environment. 

chef Robert Irvine

Chef Robert Irvine, based in Tampa, Florida, spoke to Fox News Digital about how to keep healthy eating on track no matter what. (Chef Robert Irvine)

"No matter where I am, I don't use canned stuff. I don't use pre-made dressings," he said. 

Irvine said he understands that most people's excuse is that they don't have time for meal prep — but he disagrees with that thinking overall. 

‘SECRET’ PASTA DISH THAT GUESTS WILL THINK WAS COOKED BY A CHEF IN ROME

"People say, 'Well, I don't have time,' but yes, you do," he said. 

He advised people to "make a menu on a Sunday, shop on a Sunday and prep on a Sunday."

Dad and daughter grocery shopping

Take the kids and grandkids to the grocery store to pick out healthy foods like fresh fruit and vegetables, advised a well-known chef and food expert. (iStock)

He said this will ensure that you have healthy, ready-to-go meals on the table for four people within five minutes throughout the week. 

Irvine noted it's important to put healthy things into your body while also making sure your overall health is up to par. 

TIKTOK VIDEO AT FAST-FOOD RESTAURANT SHOWS HOW SPEEDY MACHINE MAKES SALAD BOWL IN NO TIME

"Young people [at the] age of 30 are having heart attacks today. Why? Because they're not eating correctly and [not] exercising," he said. 

Irvine added, "I just feel that we have to be smart in terms of what we put into our bodies."

He also recommended bringing children to the grocery store to get them involved in the Sunday meal preparation. 

Meal prepping with kids

Get the family involved in the meal preparation process on Sundays, advised chef Robert Irvine.  (iStock)

"Do your prep on Sunday with your kids, and the way to get kids involved in food — and healthier food — is to let them shop with you," he recommended.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Irvine noted that food labels can also be telling when it comes to how healthy the item may really be. 

Dad and daughter shopping for groceries and Chef Robert Irvine

Irvine, inset, discussed the importance of healthy eating and getting the kids involved. "If you can't spell something on that label, don't buy it," he said.  (iStock; Chef Robert Irvine)

"If you can't spell something on that label, then don't buy it," he said. 

"If the first thing on the chicken package isn't chicken, don't buy it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

He started the Robert Irvine Foundation in 2014 to support the physical and mental well-being of the nation's veterans, service members, first responders and their families. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As Veterans Day nears, Irvine recommended reaching out to veterans in your life to either drop off a meal, invite them to your house, help get them involved in church groups and other thoughtful steps. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 