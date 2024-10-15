Don't have time to eat healthy foods? Yes, you do, celebrity chef insists

Making healthy decisions at the grocery store can be simple, celebrity chef Robert Irvine claims.

Irvine shared his thoughts with Fox News Digital about what to buy when it comes to shopping for food at the grocery store. (See the video at the top of this article.)

The Florida-based chef and host of the popular Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible" offered his advice for those looking to eat healthfully at home.

5 EGG MYTHS DISPELLED BY AN EXPERT, PLUS TIPS FOR EVERY EGG LOVER

"Don't buy processed food. Buy fresh food and cook yourself," he said in a video interview.

The chef said he does it every day — even on the road when he's traveling and is away from his usual environment.

"No matter where I am, I don't use canned stuff. I don't use pre-made dressings," he said.

Irvine said he understands that most people's excuse is that they don't have time for meal prep — but he disagrees with that thinking overall.

‘SECRET’ PASTA DISH THAT GUESTS WILL THINK WAS COOKED BY A CHEF IN ROME

"People say, 'Well, I don't have time,' but yes, you do," he said.

He advised people to "make a menu on a Sunday, shop on a Sunday and prep on a Sunday."

He said this will ensure that you have healthy, ready-to-go meals on the table for four people within five minutes throughout the week.

Irvine noted it's important to put healthy things into your body while also making sure your overall health is up to par.

TIKTOK VIDEO AT FAST-FOOD RESTAURANT SHOWS HOW SPEEDY MACHINE MAKES SALAD BOWL IN NO TIME

"Young people [at the] age of 30 are having heart attacks today. Why? Because they're not eating correctly and [not] exercising," he said.

Irvine added, "I just feel that we have to be smart in terms of what we put into our bodies."

He also recommended bringing children to the grocery store to get them involved in the Sunday meal preparation.

"Do your prep on Sunday with your kids, and the way to get kids involved in food — and healthier food — is to let them shop with you," he recommended.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Irvine noted that food labels can also be telling when it comes to how healthy the item may really be.

"If you can't spell something on that label, then don't buy it," he said.

"If the first thing on the chicken package isn't chicken, don't buy it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

He started the Robert Irvine Foundation in 2014 to support the physical and mental well-being of the nation's veterans, service members, first responders and their families.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As Veterans Day nears, Irvine recommended reaching out to veterans in your life to either drop off a meal, invite them to your house, help get them involved in church groups and other thoughtful steps.