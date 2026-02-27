Common nighttime noise exposure may trigger heart problems, study suggests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Living near heavy traffic could negatively impact your heart health.

A European study, published in the journal Environmental Research, found that exposure to nighttime road traffic noise is linked to changes in the blood, leading to worsened cholesterol and cardiovascular risks.

The researchers considered data from the U.K. Biobank, Rotterdam Study, and Northern Finland Birth Cohort 1966, including more than 272,000 adults over the age of 30, according to a press release.

Nighttime road noise exposure was estimated at all participants' homes based on national noise maps. Researchers also took blood samples to measure the participants’ metabolic biomarkers for disease, then mapped the link between nightly noise levels and existence of biomarkers.

The study found that people exposed to louder noise at night — especially sounds above 55 decibels — showed changes in 48 different substances in their blood. Twenty of these associations "remained robust" throughout all cohorts.

Exposure to loud noise was associated with increased concentrations of cholesterol-related biomarkers, especially LDL "bad" cholesterol, IDL (intermediate-density lipoprotein) and unsaturated fatty acids.

NEARLY 90% OF AMERICANS AT RISK OF SILENT DISEASE — HERE'S WHAT TO KNOW

As noise levels increased, starting at around 50 decibels, cholesterol markers rose steadily, the release stated.

The authors concluded that this study "provides evidence that nighttime road traffic noise exposure from 50 dB upward is associated with alterations in blood cholesterol and lipid profiles in adults."

Study co-author Yiyan He, doctoral researcher at the University of Oulu in Finland, noted that in this type of research, small effect sizes are expected, and environmental exposures such as traffic noise are "typically modest."

SIMPLE NIGHTLY HABIT LINKED TO HEALTHIER BLOOD PRESSURE, STUDY SUGGESTS

"Despite this, we observed statistically robust and consistent associations across many biomarkers, especially those related to LDL and IDL lipoproteins," she told Fox News Digital.

MISSING SLEEP MAY TAKE A HIDDEN TOLL ON YOUR BRAIN AND LONGEVITY, RESEARCH REVEALS

"We also identified a clear exposure-response pattern starting at around 50 dB, suggesting that metabolic changes become more evident as noise levels increase."

This aligns with public health guidance, as the World Health Organization recommends lower nighttime noise limits at around 40 to 45 dB, Yiyan He added.

"The 55 dB level is often used as an interim benchmark associated with substantial noise annoyance and sleep disturbance," she said. "In our study, we observed associations not only at 55 dB, but also indications of effects emerging at around 50 dB."

The strength and consistency of the cholesterol-related associations were surprising, as these changes are usually "subtle."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Instead, we found consistent associations across multiple large European cohorts, which strengthens confidence that the findings may reflect real biological patterns," Yiyan He went on. "We were also interested to see that effects were minimal below ~50 dB, suggesting a possible threshold-like pattern."

HEART DISEASE THREAT PROJECTED TO CLIMB SHARPLY FOR KEY DEMOGRAPHIC

The researcher noted that these findings were consistent across genders, education levels and obesity status.

The study was restricted to White Europeans, which posed a limitation. There was also a lack of information on the fasting status in the UK Biobank.

"Fasting can influence levels of certain metabolites, particularly fatty acids," Yiyan He said. "However, based on UK Biobank documentation, fewer than 10% of participants were fasting for at least eight hours, and our main findings focused on cholesterol-related biomarkers, which are generally less sensitive to short-term fasting."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

The researchers also lacked information on bedroom location, indoor noise exposure and time spent at home.

"These factors may introduce non-differential exposure misclassification," Yiyan He said. "Additionally, noise exposure estimates were based on participants' temporary residential addresses at the time of blood sampling, without considering the duration of residence."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"Many of these limitations would tend to bias results toward the null, so the consistent associations we observed remain noteworthy."

Based on this latest research, Yiyan He noted that nighttime noise is a "health-relevant exposure," not just "an annoyance."

"Our findings suggest that nighttime traffic noise may subtly but consistently affect metabolic health," she said. "While the changes in cholesterol and lipid levels for any one individual are small, traffic noise affects a very large number of people, which means the potential public health impact could be substantial."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

The researcher recommends taking measures like improving sound insulation, using noise-reducing strategies and placing bedrooms on the quieter side of the home when possible.

"Because sleep is a key pathway linking noise to health, protecting the nighttime sleep environment is especially important," she added.