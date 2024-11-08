US Army veteran starts successful barbecue business despite health challenges: ‘Very proud’

An Army veteran went from the battlefield to the barbecue.

Steven Rossler, owner and operator of Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue in Harker Heights, Texas, previously served in the Army for 20 years.

Before retiring in 2020, Rossler, 43, completed deployments in Afghanistan and Iraq and received a Bronze Star Medal for valor.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Rossler shared that he first wanted to be a cook in the military, but he joined as an infantryman and was stationed in Hawaii.

After experiencing the loss of some fellow soldiers, Rossler was in a "really bad spot" when he started cooking and barbecuing, which led to the start of his business in 2016.

Overcoming mental health obstacles

Rossler also struggled with the effects of active combat, including tinnitus, a traumatic brain injury, a lower back injury and mental health challenges like PTSD and alcohol abuse.

"For a long period of time, alcohol was something I used to [help me] cope," he told Fox News Digital.

"When you see the things I've seen, when you see the devil face to face, those are things you can't get out of your head."

Through those challenges, Rossler was kept afloat by his wife and two daughters – Paisley, 9, and Julianne, 6 – and his drive to pursue his barbecue business.

"I knew this was what I wanted to do," he said. "It was just a matter of achieving that, a matter of getting there with the proper headspace."

A much-needed boost

Rossler credited Semper Fi & America’s Fund – a California-based nonprofit that assists wounded veterans – for helping to get his business off the ground.

The Fund assisted with the technical aspects of running a small business, like budgeting and cost analysis.

"They've helped me, and they never treated me any differently," Rossler said. "It's been awesome."

He now runs Rossler’s Barbecue alongside his wife and daughters, who he considers the "backbone of our business."

The company primarily operates out of a food trailer, which is open two days a week in Harker Heights, and handles large catering jobs and festivals on the remaining days.

"There’s nothing better than seeing [customers] take that first bite," he said.

The business has been "constantly evolving" since its 2016 launch, Rossler said, as the family continually improves the menu offerings.

"It’s just cool to see all these people [and] soldiers from all over coming and eating," he said. "And they're just like, ‘Man, this is so good. We love what you're doing. You're a veteran. You're thriving.'"

Rossler is already passing the entrepreneurial torch to his oldest daughter, who he described as a hard worker and "very selfless."

"She can outwork most men I've ever come across," he said. "She has a heart of gold, but her work ethic she gets from her mom."

Rossler urges other veterans to not rely on alcohol as a coping mechanism.

"Go seek help. Go see a therapist, see whoever you have to," he advised. "There are so many different organizations out there that are willing to help out."

"To all my brothers and sisters in arms out there who ever served, I really love you guys," he added. "I really, truly mean that."

Semper Fi & America’s Fund announced that through Dec. 31, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation and PXG will match all donations made to the Fund up to $10 million.