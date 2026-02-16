Jessie James Decker reveals one wellness habit she never skips to look and feel her best

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country music star Jessie James Decker is getting real about her health and fitness this year, alongside her family.

In a viral moment posted to Instagram, Decker, who is married to former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker, shared a video of her squatting with a barbell at the gym. The caption reads: "2026 energy! LFG💪"

The video, which has more than 111,000 likes, promotes a focus on "marriage body," rather than "revenge body."

5 FITNESS TRENDS THAT WENT VIRAL IN 2025 — EXPERTS WEIGH HYPE VS RESULTS

"Forget revenge body. How about marriage body," the text on the video reads. "How about we get hotter & hotter for the person who chose us forever"

The post received praise from other celebrities and influencers.

"Biggest fan of this belief," actress and wellness influencer Daniella Monet commented.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Decker revealed some of her top wellness habits that help her uphold these standards, while feeling her best mentally and physically.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER RAISES ATHLETIC KIDS ‘BAREFOOT AND BEING FREE’ INSTEAD OF GLUED TO IPADS

The mother of four responded that her No. 1 wellness tip is drinking lots of water.

"Water, water, water," she said. "I drink water all day. I even have it next to my bed, drinking it all night."

"My mom swears by it. My mom walks miles and miles every day, drinks tons of water, and she literally looks like she's aging backwards," the singer added. "We're like Benjamin Button. We're about to meet in the middle and look the same age here soon. She looks incredible."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

In addition to focusing on hydration, Decker continues to follow many of her mother's practices, including eating "really healthy."

"We cook everything at home. I mean, I barely go out," she said. "Everything I make is from scratch from home."I really think when you know what you're putting in your body, that's the best bet always."

She summarized, "Water, cook at home and just stay active — it's really that simple."

Decker also instills this mentality into her children — Vivianne, Eric Jr., Forrest and Denver — as sports, outdoor play and pickleball are daily rituals in their household.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"You know, Vivi’s a gymnast — she’s in the gym five days a week ... And little Eric is constantly doing sports," she told Fox News Digital.

"They’re active … they are busy, busy, busy. They don’t sit around on iPads. They’re out there in the wildlife, barefoot and being free."

Staying active is something the entire family embraces together, especially when they’re traveling.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’ve done family workouts together, [and] we stay active together," the singer said. "Maybe when we’re on vacation, we’re doing bike rides together, or whether it’s a football game outside or throwing the ball on the beach."

One sport in particular has become a family favorite.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"We love pickleball. That’s probably the thing we all do every day," Decker said. "We have a pickleball court in the backyard, and if we go on vacation, my husband’s like, ‘Is there a pickleball court at this place?’"