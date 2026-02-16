Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Health

Jessie James Decker reveals one wellness habit she never skips to look and feel her best

Country star's viral post promotes 'marriage body' over 'revenge body' as she shares fitness tips

Angelica Stabile By Angelica Stabile , Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Country music star shares the simple daily health practice she follows all day Video

Country music star shares the simple daily health practice she follows all day

Jessie James Decker reveals the wellness routine that keeps her feeling her best physically and mentally.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country music star Jessie James Decker is getting real about her health and fitness this year, alongside her family.

In a viral moment posted to Instagram, Decker, who is married to former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker, shared a video of her squatting with a barbell at the gym. The caption reads: "2026 energy! LFG💪"

The video, which has more than 111,000 likes, promotes a focus on "marriage body," rather than "revenge body."

5 FITNESS TRENDS THAT WENT VIRAL IN 2025 — EXPERTS WEIGH HYPE VS RESULTS

"Forget revenge body. How about marriage body," the text on the video reads. "How about we get hotter & hotter for the person who chose us forever"

Jessie James Decker doing squats at the gym

Screenshots from a video posted to Jessie James Decker's Instagram account on Jan. 19, 2026. (Instagram @jessiejamesdecker)

The post received praise from other celebrities and influencers.

"Biggest fan of this belief," actress and wellness influencer Daniella Monet commented.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Decker revealed some of her top wellness habits that help her uphold these standards, while feeling her best mentally and physically.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER RAISES ATHLETIC KIDS ‘BAREFOOT AND BEING FREE’ INSTEAD OF GLUED TO IPADS

The mother of four responded that her No. 1 wellness tip is drinking lots of water.

"Water, water, water," she said. "I drink water all day. I even have it next to my bed, drinking it all night."

Photo of a woman drinking water from a plastic bottle in a green park surround by trees

The celebrity swears by drinking water throughout the day and night for better overall health, although it's the "boring answer." (iStock)

"My mom swears by it. My mom walks miles and miles every day, drinks tons of water, and she literally looks like she's aging backwards," the singer added. "We're like Benjamin Button. We're about to meet in the middle and look the same age here soon. She looks incredible."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

In addition to focusing on hydration, Decker continues to follow many of her mother's practices, including eating "really healthy."

"We cook everything at home. I mean, I barely go out," she said. "Everything I make is from scratch from home."I really think when you know what you're putting in your body, that's the best bet always."

Jessie James Decker smiles on Good Day New York

Jessie James Decker is seen during a segment of "Good Day New York" on Jan. 29, 2026, in New York City. (Michael Simon/Getty Images)

She summarized, "Water, cook at home and just stay active — it's really that simple."

Decker also instills this mentality into her children — Vivianne, Eric Jr., Forrest and Denver — as sports, outdoor play and pickleball are daily rituals in their household.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"You know, Vivi’s a gymnast — she’s in the gym five days a week ... And little Eric is constantly doing sports," she told Fox News Digital.

"They’re active … they are busy, busy, busy. They don’t sit around on iPads. They’re out there in the wildlife, barefoot and being free."

Staying active is something the entire family embraces together, especially when they’re traveling.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’ve done family workouts together, [and] we stay active together," the singer said. "Maybe when we’re on vacation, we’re doing bike rides together, or whether it’s a football game outside or throwing the ball on the beach."

One sport in particular has become a family favorite.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"We love pickleball. That’s probably the thing we all do every day," Decker said. "We have a pickleball court in the backyard, and if we go on vacation, my husband’s like, ‘Is there a pickleball court at this place?’"

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue