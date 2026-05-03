Jane Seymour, 75, shares how she approaches aging with vitality: 'Best I can be'

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At 75, Jane Seymour isn’t fighting the years under her belt — she’s leaning into them. The former Bond girl in "Live and Let Die" and star of "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" has a simple outlook on aging: She’s just grateful for the opportunity.

Her perspective shifted radically in her 40s after a near-death experience involving anaphylactic shock, according to an interview the actress did with Women’s Health.

"I remember looking at my body from above and thinking, ‘That’s your vehicle. I am responsible for taking care of this car,’" Seymour recalled.

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The actress shared the following four key habits she uses to navigate her 70s with vitality.

1. Embrace a positive attitude

For Seymour, the mental game of aging is just as important as the physical. She said she approaches every day with a sense of optimism, which she describes as "getting up and not giving up."

In a recent interview with Future of Personal Health, Seymour said that being depressed over lost youth is "redundant." Instead of mourning the past, she embraces the present.

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"You were 20, and you had whatever that experience was," she said. "Now, maybe you’re 70, and it’s a whole new world."

2. Know your body

Seymour’s fitness routine is built on consistency rather than intensity, she shared. The actress aims to work out at least three times a week, but refuses to push herself to the point of injury.

"I listen to my body," she told Women’s Health. "I’m not going to overdo it."

Seymour's workouts focus on strengthening her core, arms and legs. While her preference is the reformer (a Pilates machine), she is highly adaptable.

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When traveling without workout equipment, Seymour said she performs bodyweight exercises, even doing incline press-ups against a kitchen counter.

"I’m not going to pretend I’m 20 when I’m 70," she said. "I’m going to be the best I can be at the age I am."

3. Nourish your body

Rather than fighting the natural signs of a life well-lived, Seymour said she views her appearance as a professional asset.

"I’m not chasing wrinkles," she added. "My laugh lines and even my frown lines are useful in my work – they’re part of my toolkit."

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The actress said she focuses on a rigorous skincare and nutritional routine to maintain the "vehicle" she was given.

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This includes a daily regimen of exfoliation and hydration, alongside a diet rich in fruits and vegetables.

"I'm going to be the best I can be at the age I am."

When her filming schedule makes fresh meals difficult, Seymour supplements with antioxidant blends to ensure there are "no nutritional gaps," aiming for a holistic balance that allows her to "think sharper and move stronger."

4. Nourish your mind

Perhaps the most profound tool in Seymour’s toolkit, she said, is her commitment to purpose. Inspired by her mother, a survivor of WWII concentration camps, Seymour believes that longevity is tied to how much one gives back to the world.

"My mother always said there’s someone worse off than you, and you can find purpose by helping others – listening and making them feel heard," she shared.

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This philosophy led Seymour to found the Open Hearts Foundation, a nonprofit that empowers others through grant-making and volunteerism.

"That’s the best way to end the day — knowing it wasn’t wasted."