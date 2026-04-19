Experts reveal why 'nonnamaxxing' trend may improve mental, physical health

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The key to feeling better in a fast, overstimulated world might be surprisingly simple: Live a little more like your grandparents.

A growing social media trend, dubbed "nonnamaxxing," draws inspiration from the slower, more intentional rhythms associated with an Italian grandmother.

The lifestyle is often linked to activities like preparing home-cooked meals, spending time outdoors and making meaningful connections.

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"Nonnamaxxing is a 2026 trend that embraces the slower, more intentional lifestyle of an Italian grandmother (a Nonna). Think cooking from scratch, long family meals, daily walks, gardening and less screen time," Erin Palinski-Wade, a New Jersey-based registered dietitian, told Fox News Digital.

Stepping away from screens and toward real-world interaction can have measurable benefits, according to California-based psychotherapist Laurie Singer.

"We know that interacting with others in person, rather than spending time on screens, significantly improves mental health," she told Fox News Digital, adding that social media often fuels comparison and lowers self-esteem.

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Living more like previous generations isn’t purely driven by nostalgia. Cooking meals from scratch, for example, has been linked to better nutrition and more mindful eating patterns.

Adopting traditional mealtime habits can improve diet quality and support both physical and mental health, especially when meals are shared regularly with others, Palinski-Wade noted.

There’s also a psychological benefit to slowing down and focusing on one task at a time. Anxiety often stems from unfinished or avoided tasks, Singer noted, and engaging in hands-on activities can counteract that.

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"Nonnamaxxing encourages us to be present around a task, like gardening, baking or knitting, or just taking a mindful walk, that delivers something 'real,'" she said.

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Palinski-Wade cautions against turning the trend into another source of pressure, noting that a traditional "nonna" lifestyle often assumes a different pace of life.

The key, she said, is adapting the mindset, not replicating it perfectly.

The goal is to reintroduce small, intentional moments that make you feel better.

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That might mean prioritizing a few shared meals each week, taking a walk without your phone or setting aside time for a simple hobby, the expert recommended.

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Singer added, "Having a positive place to escape to, through whatever activities speak to us and make us happy, isn’t generational – it’s human."