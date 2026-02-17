Eating oatmeal for two days has unexpected impact on heart health, study suggests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eating oats for just a short period of time could have a profound impact on cholesterol levels, according to a recent study.

Researchers from the University of Bonn in Germany conducted a trial in which adults consumed a calorie-reduced diet of almost exclusively oatmeal for two days.

All participants suffered from a metabolic syndrome associated with a risk of diabetes, including a combination of high body weight, high blood pressure, elevated blood glucose or elevated blood lipid levels, according to a university press release.

The 32 participants ate oatmeal, previously boiled in water, three times a day, for a total of 300 grams. They were only permitted to add fruits or vegetables to their meals and consumed around half of their normal caloric intake.

A control group was put on a calorie-reduced diet that did not include oats. Although both groups benefited, the cholesterol levels of those on the oat diet "improved significantly." After six weeks, this effect "remained stable."

Study author Marie-Christine Simon, junior professor at the Institute of Nutritional and Food Science at the University of Bonn, shared in a statement that the level of LDL, or "bad" cholesterol, among the oatmeal-eating group was reduced by 10%.

"That is a substantial reduction, although not entirely comparable to the effect of modern medications," Simon said. "They also lost two kilos in weight on average, and their blood pressure fell slightly."

The authors concluded that the diet influenced microorganisms in the gut, leading to the positive reaction. The results were published in the journal Nature Communications.

Simon concluded that a short-term oat-based diet at regular intervals "could be a well-tolerated way to keep the cholesterol level within the normal range and prevent diabetes."

"As a next step, it can now be clarified whether an intensive oat-based diet repeated every six weeks actually has a permanently preventative effect," she said.

Certified holistic nutritionist Robin DeCicco, who was not involved in the study, said the findings "make sense" because oats have been known to potentially lower LDL cholesterol.

Oats contain prebiotic fiber that feeds beneficial gut bacteria. When those bacteria ferment the fiber, they produce compounds that support digestive health, according to the expert.

"The more beneficial gut bacteria you have in your stomach, in your environment, the more that can reduce or inhibit the production of LDL bad cholesterol," New York-based DeCicco told Fox News Digital.

Oats are also a whole grain that is naturally low in saturated fat and rich in fiber and provides a good amount of plant-based protein.

"All those things are good for a heart-healthy, cholesterol-lowering diet," DeCicco noted.

DeCicco did warn that those who are diabetic or prediabetic should "be careful" when eating oats.

"While oats can lower cholesterol, they are an overly high-carbohydrate food," she said. "A recommendation for anyone who's watching their blood sugar, and especially who's diabetic, is to eat foods that are lower in starch and higher in protein and fiber, [and to get] their carbohydrates more from vegetables and nuts."

Megan Wroe, registered dietitian at the Wellness Center at Providence St. Jude Medical Center in Orange County, California, agreed that oat consumption "does seem to lower cholesterol levels for all studied populations, with the greatest impact shown in those with elevated levels."

"There are no significant risks, but some people may experience cramping or indigestion if they have not previously eaten much fiber and suddenly start eating oats every day," Wroe, who also was not involved in the study, told Fox News Digital. "Also, those requiring a gluten-free diet will want to ensure that the oats they eat are certified gluten-free."

The nutritionist also shared the concern that oatmeal is commonly made with water or milk and eaten with added sugar and fruit, which makes it a "potentially very high-glycemic meal."

"Knowing this, my recommendation is to eat oats as often as you like, choosing steel-cut or rolled oats, using fruit for sweetness or a low-glycemic sweetener if needed, such as monk fruit," she advised.

Wroe also suggests finding a way to add protein to balance out the carbohydrates.

"This can be done by adding chia or flax seeds to the oats, mixing in protein powder or topping with Greek yogurt to serve," she said.