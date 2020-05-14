World Baking Day: Turn-of-the-century recipes to make

It’s not like you need another excuse to bake, what with all of the trending recipes on the internet. (We’re looking at you, sourdough bread, and banana bread, and even you, frog bread.) But if you'll allow it, we'd like to give you one more reason: Sunday is World Baking Day.

This weekend, instead of going the expected route and using TikTok as your inspiration, try one of these turn-of-the-century recipes — and don’t worry, none of them use yeast, or even much dairy or sugar.

The recipes were shared with Fox News by the National WWI Museum and Memorial’s War Fare exhibit, specifically from the 1918 "Win the War in the Kitchen" cookbook, which urged cooks to get more creative by using "less dairy, fats and sugars" as a way to "voluntarily help the war effort and save food" during the war.

Ready to put on your best early-20th-century apron and get sifting?

If you’re a savory chef attempting to jump onto the baking bandwagon, “Liberty Bread” might be a good starting point.

"Liberty Bread"

Ingredients:

1½ cups white flour

1 cup cornmeal

½ cup bran

6 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1½ cups liquid

2 tablespoons fat

1 egg

Directions:

Sift cornmeal, flour, salt and baking powder together. Add bran and stir thoroughly, before adding all the moisture, then shortening (fat), beating all the time. Turn into well-greased bread tins. Bake in a moderate oven (350-375 degrees F) for 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, if you like your baked goods sweet and homey, good ol' fashioned cupcakes will be more your speed.

"Cocoanut Spice Cup Cakes"

Ingredients:

2 cups white flour

1¾ cups rye flour or barley

1 teaspoon ginger

¼ teaspoon cloves

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon soda

1 cup cocoanut

¾ cup corn syrup

1¼ cup molasses

¾ cup boiling water

½ cup hard fat

2 eggs

Directions:

Sift together dry ingredients. Set half aside. In another bowl, gradually add the boiling water to the fat and molasses and corn syrup. Add this gradually to one half of the sifted dry ingredients. Beat the eggs; stir into the batter. Add the remainder of the dry ingredients and the cocoanut. Pour into cupcake pans and bake in a moderate oven for about 25 minutes.

If coconut isn't your favorite, the recipe comes with alternative bygone-era substitutions to make “Bean Cup Cakes” and “Raisin Cup Cakes.”

Just try and make sure to follow the antique recipes closely. You don’t want to wind up on Twitter’s baking failures.